School Boards Violating State Education Codes/Students and Parents

By

Thanks to Gloria Pruyne of Orange County for putting together a long list of State Education Codes being violated by the Glendale School district, the Garden Grove District and numerous others.

For instance, secretly changing the students name and gender, without permission or informing the parents: “ARTICLE 3. General Provisions [49062 – 49069.7]

( Article 3 enacted by Stats. 1976, Ch. 1010. )

49063.

School districts shall notifyparents in writing of their rights under this chapter upon the date of the pupil’s initial enrollment, and thereafter at the same time as notice is issued pursuant to Section 48980. The notice shall be, insofar as is practicable, in the home language of the pupil. The notice shall take a form that reasonably notifies parents of the availability of the following specific information:

(a) The types of pupil records and information contained therein that are directly related to pupils and maintained by the institution.

(f) The right of the parent to access pupil records .

(g) The procedures for challenging the content of pupil records .

(j) Any other rights and requirements set forth in this chapter, and the right of the parent to file a complaint with the United States Department of Education concerning an alleged failure by the school district to comply with the provisions of Section 444 of the General Education Provisions Act (20 U.S.C. Sec. 1232g)

The use of the classroom to tell seven year olds they may be gay, lesbian or stupid, is not the role of the teacher—that is child abuse. I wonder why parents have not sued about this—and filed criminal complaints.

This only happens if the parents are not vigilant, not demanding documents and answers—and if those fail lawsuits and criminal complaints.

ARTICLE 2. Prohibited Materials [51510 – 51514]

( Article 2 enacted by Stats. 1976, Ch. 1010. )

51513.

No test, questionnaire, survey, or examination containing any questions about the pupil’s personal beliefs or practices in sex , family life , morality , and religion , or any questions about the pupil’s parents’ or guardians’ beliefs and practices in sex, family life, morality, and religion, shall be administered toany pupil in kindergarten or grades 1 to 12, inclusive, unless the parent or guardian of the pupil is notified in writing that this test, questionnaire, survey, or examination is to be administered and the parent or guardian of the pupil gives written permission for the pupil to take this test, questionnaire, survey, or examination.

(Added by Stats. 1995, Ch. 275, Sec. 4. Effective August 2, 1995.)

ARTICLE 1. Prejudices [51500 – 51501]

( Article 1 enacted by Stats. 1976, Ch. 1010. )

51500.

A teacher shall not give instruction and a school district shall not sponsor any activity that promotes a discriminatory bias on the basis of race or ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, nationality, or sexual orientation, or because of a characteristic listed in Section 220.

(Amended by Stats. 2012, Ch. 162, Sec. 35. (SB 1171) Effective January 1, 2013.)

On Monday, July 17, 2023 at 09:57:36 PM PDT, Aneta ThinkOfAll <anetathinkofall@gmail.com> wrote:

Gloria,

I’m lost. Which issue is this about?

Aneta

On Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM Gloria Pruyne <gpruyne@yahoo.com> wrote:

Aneta:

I learned years ago that school board members don’t want to break CA State Ed Code. I just look it up. 51513 is still there. PTL The school must inform parents in writing and receive permission back from parents in writing. PTL. Also, parents must be allowed to access pupil records.

Gloria

