The mentally ill are trying hard to end traditions—churches, morality, safety, education and American history. They are wanting to end the unity of our nation. Now, they are using 4th of July fireworks as the cause of climate change.

“The Los Angeles Times reported:

[T]he L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted a protective fireworks display permit in late May, which requires new best practices aimed at reducing plastics and other pollution that could fall into oceans or marinas from fireworks displays.

The two canceled shows in Redondo Beach were at Seaside Lagoon or Kings Harbor, run by the city, and at the Redondo Riviera, put on by a private organization. Pyro Spectaculars was also supposed to do a show at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, which is now putting on a drone light show. A spokesperson for Pyro Spectaculars said another canceled show was in Malibu, but didn’t specify where. It wasn’t immediately clear where the fifth canceled show was supposed to be held.”

Several Fireworks Shows in L.A. County Canceled over Environmental Regulations

JOEL B. POLLAK, Breitbart, 7/3/23 https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/07/03/several-fireworks-shows-in-la-county-canceled-over-environmental-regulations/

Several Fourth of July fireworks displays in Los Angeles County have been canceled due to new environmental regulations aimed at reducing pollution in local waters.

Though some fireworks shows were able to comply with the new permit requirements, at least one company, Pyro Spectaculars, said that they were unsafe.

Redondo Beach City Manager Mike Witzansky called the outcome “frustrating” because he said the city and its Fire Department worked under a tight deadline to try to ensure the city could adhere to the new permit requirements from the water board, but their vendor, Pyro Spectaculars, felt “uncomfortable trying to comply with it,” he said.

Other forms of pollution will be abundant at Los Angeles County beaches. The Santa Monica Daily Press reports that the non-profit Surfrider Foundation called July 5th — the day after the holiday — the “dirtiest beach day of the year” because of all the garbage left behind by beachgoers the day before.