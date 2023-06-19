By

Racism is rampant in San Fran schools. For hating white people, a teacher was suspended.

Yup, suspended during the Christmas Holiday. In other words, NO suspension, no mandatory sensitivity training, no mandatory lectures on the value of white people, no anger management. Love bigots? You will love San Fran schools.

SF Document Request Reveals a Lowell High School Teacher was Suspended for Racial Remarks Toward White Students Last Year

By Nina Singh-Hudson, Hoodline, 6/16/23 https://hoodline.com/2023/06/san-francisco-s-lowell-high-school-teacher-suspended-after-controversial-actions-involving-white-male-students/?utm=newsbreak

In newly uncovered document which happen to have been requested by Fox News Digital (for what one might call obvious and political reasons), it was revealed that Nicole Noel Henares, a teacher at Lowell High School in San Francisco faced a 15-day suspension last year after a controversial incident in which she allegedly singled out white male students for unusual reasons, as well as played explicit content in her classroom.

In the first four weeks of the 2022-23 school year, Henares had white male students stand as a group and asked them whether they felt like a minority: a question unrelated to the class content at that moment. Students reported feeling “confused, sad, and there was no correct answer for them in that moment.” The New York Post, who also jumped all over this story, mentioned that Henares initially faced paid administrative leave on September 15, 2022, while the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) investigated the complaints filed against her.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Henares used inappropriate materials in her class, including Lil Nas X’s song “Montero/Call Me By Your Name,” which has sexually explicit lyrics and themes. During investigatory interviews held on October 14 and November 10, 2022, Henares admitted to singling out white male students, justifying her actions by stating that they were dominating the class conversation. However, no students corroborated her claims. “Additionally, Ms. Henares admitted that she had not taught any discussion norms to provide a safe space to discuss the sometimes sensitive topics she attempted to,” per the Fox News Digital report.

After the investigation concluded, Henares faced a 15-day suspension from December 13, 2022, to January 18, 2023.