By

San Fran is collapsing. One reason is that it has a mass $722 million, two year deficit, that is growing quickly to be a one billion deficit. Its policies and taxes are killing businesses. So they want to take money from the productive and give it to start ups—maybe a local grocery store?

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

That would be great, but since the policy is to allow theft and shoplifting without punishment, that $50,000 will go out the door without a dime in payment. Stop crime. Punish crime. Get the mentally ill, drug addicts and alcoholics he treatment they need and you solve the problem. This idea is just a waste of time and money.

“Want to open a small business in a vacant San Francisco storefront? The City will give you up to $50,000.

Mayor London Breed’s office announced a pair of grants totaling $4 million on Monday, including one where small businesses can receive up to $25,000 to open their first physical location. Established businesses looking to expand to a different area, meanwhile, can receive up to $50,000 as part of the new storefront opportunity grant program.”

Great way to blow $4 million.

SF will give you up to $50K to open business in empty storefront

By James Salazar, SF Examiner, 7/17/23 https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/business/sf-will-give-50k-to-businesses-opening-in-empty-storefronts/article_9bb31ea4-24d4-11ee-9d7b-ab71e1cad8f8.html

Want to open a small business in a vacant San Francisco storefront? The City will give you up to $50,000.

Mayor London Breed’s office announced a pair of grants totaling $4 million on Monday, including one where small businesses can receive up to $25,000 to open their first physical location. Established businesses looking to expand to a different area, meanwhile, can receive up to $50,000 as part of the new storefront opportunity grant program.

The grants hope to bolster the recovery of commercial corridors that either serve low- to moderate-income areas or whose sales tax volume is slower in recovery compared to other parts of The City, such as Union Square. Additionally, owners who set up shop in these areas can receive training and assistance on getting a favorable lease.

“Successful and thriving small businesses strengthen our neighborhoods, create jobs, and bring energy to our merchant corridors,” Breed said in a statement.ts vs. Pirates Highlights – Pederson’s go-ahead RBI leads the Giants to 8-4 win

Pederson’s go-ahead RBI leads the Giants to 8-4 win

“These grants are part of our strategy to fill empty storefronts and revitalize our economy, which will help our city and small business community continue to recover.”

In the first quarter of this year, sales tax revenues lagged by as much as 20% downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods, according to city data. Union Square, in particular, has been beset by a number of high-profile closures and departures since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) will provide the $4 million grant funding. Additional money will be made available through the extension of The City’s business training grant program, which gives $5,000 to $50,000 to eligible small business owners who complete 14 hours of training and counseling under a pre-qualified program.

“Cultivating a robust small business ecosystem and vibrant commercial corridors is crucial for our community’s well-being and economic prosperity,” Sarah Dennis Phillips, the OEWD executive director, said, in a statement “With these new grants and the city’s larger portfolio of services, we prioritize strengthening businesses, filling storefronts, and promoting an equitable economic recovery.”