This is happening in Washington, D.C.. But, it is also happening in San Fran and Oakland, along with parts of Los Angeles. These are dead towns due to being war zones, slums and a government that does not protect its citizens. Who gets hurt? It is the people of color that racists like Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden use and then throw away. The racist Democrat Party is killing off the economy in minority communities, destroyed education for their kids and assure families must leave to save themselves.

Shoplifting Threatens to Close Washington, DC Grocery Store Creating a Food Desert

The Giant Food store in Ward 8 of Washington, DC is apparently the only supermarket in that area and now it could end up closing due to rampant theft.

People who live in the area are worried that it may end up becoming a food desert.

This is where this issue of unpunished crime has been headed for months. How are stores supposed to stay open and operate if they are victims of constant theft?

Concerns are growing in Washington, D.C. about some major grocery stores being able to keep their doors open due to shoplifting.

During a news conference Friday, D.C. Councilman Trayon White said he spoke to the regional management of a popular Giant Food store on Alabama Avenue Southeast.

“We had the opportunity to meet with some of the leadership of this Giant,” White said. “Some of the regional leadership at this Giant, what we heard was disheartening. We learned that this Giant has lost over $500,000 in product loss, which is about 20% of the sales. We know it’s tough times and we know the price of food has skyrocketed in the last three years. But we cannot afford to hurt ourselves by constantly taking it from the store. It means that everybody is going to be without a place to eat. And enough is enough.”…

“To date, this Giant has had at least 135 stops from people stealing from the store,” he said. “And they almost double that amount that didn’t get stopped.”

This is eventually going to happen in other cities.