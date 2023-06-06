Silliest Idea Ever? BART launches ‘We Got You’ cards to discreetly interrupt harassment on trains

By

San Fran has it figured out how to stop harassment on government transportation. This is not a joke—except for the remaining riders of these failed systems.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“BART is launching phase two of their ‘Not One More Girl’ campaign, which is meant to raise awareness of sexual harassment on transit.

In the next phase, they’ll be handing out physical wallet-sized cards to help quietly interrupt harassment when riders see it or experience it.

“Especially post-COVID, as we’re seeing drops in ridership and things like that, we really have to look and see what are the things that are stopping riders from coming back, and this really felt like something that we could impact in a really significant way,” Jennifer Easton, the art program manager of BART said.”

Sounds like grade school kids in charge of BART. This has to be a giant joke, no one can think this is a serious effort to protect riders.

BART launches ‘We Got You’ cards to discreetly interrupt harassment on trains

A rider is seen exiting a train at the Montgomery Street BART Station in San Francisco on Monday, August 2, 2021. BART is restoring services to near pre-pandemic levels starting Monday. Trains will once again run every 15 minutes. Hours of operation will extend to midnight.

By Lena Howland, ABC7, 6/2/23 https://abc7news.com/bart-we-got-you-cards-not-one-more-girl-campaign-safety-harassment/13335238/

BART is launching phase two of their ‘Not One More Girl’ campaign with ‘We Got You’ cards to help quietly interrupt harassment on trains.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — BART is launching phase two of their ‘Not One More Girl’ campaign, which is meant to raise awareness of sexual harassment on transit.

In the next phase, they’ll be handing out physical wallet-sized cards to help quietly interrupt harassment when riders see it or experience it.

“Especially post-COVID, as we’re seeing drops in ridership and things like that, we really have to look and see what are the things that are stopping riders from coming back, and this really felt like something that we could impact in a really significant way,” Jennifer Easton, the art program manager of BART said.

After phase one of the campaign which placed specific artwork all over train cars and BART stations, their data from surveys of randomly selected BART riders shows that 65% of people say they are now more aware of sexual harassment or gender-based violence, 59% say that they know what to do if they witness harassment and 36% responding that they felt safer riding BART.

On Friday, at a pop-up event in Oakland’s First Fridays, BART is launching phase two of their campaign, ‘We Got You,’ after working with a number of girls at Oakland School for the Arts and the Unity Council’s Latina Mentorship Program.

“They came up with these great ideas, about what if I had a card that I could hand to somebody if I’m being harassed or that somebody could hand me if they could help me?” Easton said. “So we’re actually going to pilot that.”