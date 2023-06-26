Sorority Claims Definition of “Woman” Open to Many Interpretations

By

The mentally ill, illiterate and radicals have taken over sports, the media, entertainment. Now, sororities have been taken over by the illiterates. That can be the only excuse for claiming that the term woman is open to many interpretations.

The Left has always tried to close down fraternities and sororities—they do not believe in freedom of association.

Now, using the anti-science of “genders”, they found a way to get women out of sororities. Allow men in, then women will stay out. How sick are these people?

By Matthew Sedacca, NY Post, 6/23/23 https://nypost.com/2023/06/25/university-of-wyoming-sorority-hits-back-at-members-who-sued-over-trans-member/

A University of Wyoming sorority has hit back at members who complained about a trans woman being accepted into their local chapter — insisting the term “woman” is “unquestionably open to many interpretations.”

Seven sorority sisters from the Kappa Kappa Gamma sued the sorority in March, saying that the chapter violated its own rules by admitting Artemis Langford last year.

Six of the women then refiled the lawsuit in May after a judge twice barred them from suing anonymously.

The lawsuit claimed Langford’s presence in the Kappa Kappa Gamma house made some sorority members uncomfortable.

It alleged that the trans pledge would sit on a couch for hours while “staring at them without talking.”

Kappa Kappa Gamma tore into its University of Wyoming members for suing the organization over accepting a transgender womanFacebook / Kappa Kappa Gamma University of Wyoming

On Tuesday, Kappa Kappa Gamma filed a motion to dismiss the suit, claiming that it is a “frivolous” attempt to kick Langford out for “their own political purposes.”

The motion also suggested the complaining members resign from the sorority if its “position of inclusion” is “too offensive” for them.

“Plaintiffs request the Court to insert itself into this controversial political debate and declare that a private organization can only interpret the term ‘woman’ using Plaintiffs’ exclusionary definition of biologically born females,” the motion, obtained by The Post, reads.

Members allege the sorority bent and broke its rules to induct Langford in September.Facebook / Artemis Langford

“Kappa defines its membership in its position statement adopted in 2015 as individuals who identify as women,” it continues.

“Plaintiffs cannot identify any bylaw, standing rule, or policy that prohibits Kappa from taking this position, and the term is unquestionably open to multiple interpretations.”

The sorority’s membership policy also mirrors those of the 25 other sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference, the umbrella organization for sororities in the US and Canada, according to the filing.

Kappa Kappa Gamma argued in a legal filing that the term “woman” has evolved since its founding 150 years ago.Facebook / Kappa Kappa Gamma University of WyomingOne member reportedly claimed she was called a “bigot” and “transphobe” for not wanting to shower or sleep in the same space as Langford.Facebook

In a separate filing Tuesday in support of the sorority’s motion to dismiss the case, an attorney for Langford wrote that the lawsuit also fails to mention any wrongdoing or seek relief from Langford.

The Kappa Kappa Gamma members suing are flinging “dehumanizing mud” in order to “bully Ms. Langford on the national stage,” the attorney alleged in the filing.

“This, alone, merits dismissal,” the filing states. according to Langford’s filing.

The sorority members are seeking to have a judge void Langford’s Kappa Kappa Gamma membership voided and award unspecified damages.

In March, Kari Kittrell Poole, the sorority’s executive director, said the members’ complaint contains “numerous false allegations,” but did not specify them.

Kappa Kappa Gamma did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Langford could not be reached for comment.