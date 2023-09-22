By

Hollywood is not part of the real world. Folks write what you have to say, you pretend to be someone else—and you get paid lots of money for doing nothing productive.

Of course the celebrities have no problem promoting hate, bigotry, anti-freedom Soros ideals.

They want to turn school and public libraries into adult book shops—for little kids. These are the same sick people that allowed Harvey Weinstein and others like him to destroy young women. Now they want to destroy young children with pornography.

Soros-Backed Org Enlists Hollywood Celebrities to Advocate for Sexually Inappropriate Material in Schools

By Jeff Charles, Red State, 9/21/23 https://redstate.com/jeffc/2023/09/21/soros-backed-org-enlists-hollywood-celebrities-to-advocate-for-sexually-inappropriate-material-in-schools-n2164104

The ongoing conflict over the removal of books featuring sexually inappropriate material in school libraries remains a lightning rod for political and ideological clashes. After parents realized that schools were making this content available for small children, a harsh backlash ensued. This resulted in several states passing legislation intended to remove these books from school libraries.

Now, progressives advocating for the inclusion of sexually inappropriate material in libraries and classrooms have found a new way to push back against what they call “book banning.” MoveOn.org, an organization backed by billionaire George Soros, has recruited Hollywood celebrities to make the case for keeping these books on library shelves.

Hollywood celebrities including Ariana Grande, Judd Apatow, and Chelsea Handler are lending their support to a George Soros-backed initiative that is trying to re-frame the removal of sexually explicit and other inappropriate books from school libraries as “book bans” — a now ubiquitous semantic hoax that the left is deploying to smear conservatives.

Other stars joining the effort include familiar left-wing Hollywood voices Rob Reiner, Mark Ruffalo, Billy Porter, Ellen Barkin, Patton Oswalt, John Leguizamo, and Piper Perabo.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro also added his name to the list of Hollywood supporters.

The “Banned Bookmobile” is going on a multi-state tour to “sound alarms” about so-called book banning, with stops including the key battleground states of Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. The project is backed by MoveOn, the far-left political organization that has received millions of dollars in funding from George Soros.

Star Trek actor LeVar Burton — who was the host of PBS’ Reading Rainbow — is also a major organizer of the “Banned Bookmobile.”

MoveOn.org featured a letter on its website that was signed by various celebrities.

As artists, creators, entertainers, and activists, we recognize and are horrified by the threat of censorship in the form of book bans.

This restrictive behavior is not just antithetical to free speech and expression but has a chilling effect on the broader creative field. The government cannot and should not create any interference or dictate what people can produce, write, generate, read, listen to, or consume.

We cannot stress enough how these censorious efforts will not end with book bans. It’s only a matter of time before regressive, suppressive ideologues will shift their focus toward other forms of art and entertainment, to further their attacks and efforts to scapegoat marginalized communities, particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ+ folks.

States like Texas, Florida, and others have been at the forefront of the movement to protect children from being exposed to inappropriate content in schools. Politicians in these states have championed laws that grant administrators the authority to remove books that do not meet educational standards.

This has prompted some on the left to create bookmobiles featuring banned books and making them available to children.

In response, a Sarasota bookstore called Shelf Indulgence is raising money for a Book Bus that will feature and sell banned books. Along other fronts of the culture war, bookmobiles are motoring around the country to bring banned books to all, especially in Texas, which has censored more books than any other state.

Nevertheless, it is not only politicians who are sounding the alarm over progressive efforts to indoctrinate children into their ideas on sexuality and gender identity. Parents all across the country have shown up at school board meetings to protest the inclusion of sexually inappropriate material in schools. Indeed, some have even been removed from these events for reading excerpts from some of the books being featured in classrooms and libraries. This latest development is part of an overall culture fight that will likely become even more prominent in national political conversations.