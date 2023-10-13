By

Spend $60,000 a year in tuition and this is what you get at Stanford—the Hamas University in Palo Alto.

“Rabbi Dov Greenberg, director of the Chabad Stanford Jewish Center, said three students told him that the instructor had asked Jewish and Israeli students to identify themselves for an exercise during a required course called “Civil, Liberal and Global Education,” according to a report by the Forward.

The teacher, whose identity remains undisclosed, then told the Jewish students to take their belongings and stand in a corner. The teacher then said, “This is what Israel does to the Palestinians,” according to Greenberg, who was citing the student accounts.

Why is the name of the instructor unknown—we have the right to know who supports terrorism in our community. It is unsafe to have this instructor in the community of students, much less in Palo Alto. Out this terrorist sympathizer.

Stanford Instructor Suspended for Targeting Jewish Students as ‘Colonizers’ After Hamas Terror Attack

ALANA MASTRANGELO, Breitbart, 10/13/23 https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/10/13/stanford-instructor-suspended-for-targeting-jewish-students-as-colonizers-after-hamas-terror-attack/

An instructor at Stanford University has been suspended after targeting Jewish students as “colonizers” and making them stand in a corner of the room.

The pro-terrorist Stanford instructor then told the students, “This is what Israel does to the Palestinians.”

The instructor then asked, “How many people died in the Holocaust?” and when a student answered, “Six million,” he reportedly said, “Colonizers killed more than 6 million. Israel is a colonizer.”

On Wednesday, Stanford President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez sent a letter to the university community revealing that the instructor had been removed from their teaching duties and was under investigation, but did not provide any further details.

The teacher had “addressed the Middle East conflict in a manner that called out individual students in class based on their backgrounds and identities,” the statement from Stanford leadership read.

The statement also came after an earlier message was issued from Stanford officials, which was criticized as being too neutral regarding the massacre of Jews in Israel by Hamas.

Greenberg told the Forward that the three students he had spoken to were all traumatized by their experience, and were afraid to speak up during class due to fear that their grades would be penalized.

“What are they going to do — get in a fight with their teacher at Stanford?” Greenberg said.

The rabbi added that the teacher in question “didn’t say anything that happened to the Israelis.”

“He ignored that. He said, ‘Hamas is a legitimate representation of the Palestinian people. They are not a terrorist group. They are freedom fighters. Their actions are legitimate,’” Greenberg said.

“He’s saying Israel is worse than the Nazis and Hamas is innocent,” the rabbi added. “This is what Jewish students face at Stanford and other places. They’re feeling isolated, under attack and threatened.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hamas’ massacre of Jews in Israel last weekend galvanized students across the U.S. into putting on pro-Palestine, anti-Israel demonstrations on their college campuses.

On Wednesday, an Israeli student at Columbia University was attacked by a woman with a weapon.