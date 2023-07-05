By

The workers are the victims of the WOKE policies of Bud Light. So far the stockholders have lost $20 billion in value. Now the employees are going to be fired.

“There’s a human cost as well, as glass bottling company The Ardagh Group was forced to cut production and lay off nearly 650 employees due to lack of demand. The company didn’t directly tie the controversy to its decisions, but since Bud Light was one of its top customers, it’s pretty clear that’s the reason they made the moves:

The Ardagh Group, one of the largest glass producers in the world, announced last week it was shuttering its Wilson, North Carolina, and Simsboro, Louisiana, plants on July 17. The Wilson plant employed nearly 400 people, and the Simsboro plant had 245 — all of whom now find themselves without jobs.

I would hope the fired employees sue the company for muse of ad dollars and promotion of ideology instead of beer.

The Hurt Won’t Stop—Bud Light Fiasco Causes Bottling Plants to Cut Production, Lay off 645 Workers

Bud Light’s sales woes cause bottling plants to close. (Credit: WRAL News)

The hits keep coming for Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch after their disastrous marketing partnership with transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney. Sales of the beer fell off a cliff, A-B has lost billions in market value, and Modelo has taken over as the number one brew in ‘Merica.

The company did not cite a reason for the closures in its statement, just saying it was part of a “multi-year performance optimization program.”

The boycott feels like a watershed moment to many:

Despite the bottling company saying that the cuts were part of a “multi-year performance optimization program,” North Carolina TV station WRAL investigated and found otherwise.

Both plants were forced to put some of their machines offline amid the decreased demand, which was “of course, being pointed towards the Bud Light situation,” James Munhall, a journeyman machine repair mechanic, told WRAL.

By May 18, an internal memo obtained by the news station, company executives said they would shut down the two plants “due to slow sales with Anheuser-InBev,” the parent company of Budweiser and Bud Light.

Longtime employees explained that the majority of their business was making bottles for Budweiser and Bud Light.

If Anheuser-Busch thought that this would all quickly fade, they were sorely mistaken. They’ve tried to address the issue but seem unable to do anything right. Their newest commercials have been pilloried on social media, they finally fired the executives behind the disaster, Dylan Mulvaney slammed the company for not supporting him, they sponsored a Pride parade that featured naked people near children, a hysterical rap song mocking the brand topped the charts, the beer lost its spot as the #1 beer in America to rival Modelo, and A-B’s CEO finally addressed the controversy in a message that mostly fell flat.