They closed our schools, businesses and churches. Government forced us to take dangerous drugs, refuse to stop crime, opened our borders to criminals of the world. Our failed schools deny science and teach racism. Joe Biden took a five million bribe from Burisma, for the purpose of getting the Ukrainian government to fire their Attorney General—who was investigating the corruption of Burisma and the Biden family (is Zelensky blackmailing Biden about this, in order to get tens of billions in U.S. aid?)

The above is the definition of a Banana Republic—now, like any other Banana Republican the Dictator, ur, President has indicted his opponent.

This is no longer satire, it is a disaster for freedom.

‘The U.S. Is Not A Banana Republic,’ Says Biden While Showing Off Cool New Uniform

BabylonBee.com, 6/9/23 https://babylonbee.com/news/the-us-is-not-a-banana-republic-says-biden-while-showing-off-cool-new-uniform?utm_source=The%20Babylon%20Bee%20Newsletter&utm_medium=email

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an address to the nation, El Presidente Biden showed off his cool new uniform covered with flashy medals and assured the nation that the U.S. is not a banana republic.

“Listen, folks, this is ridiculous,” said El Presidente as machine gun fire went off in the background. “Just because I’m using the corrupt power of my administration to prosecute a political opponent, doesn’t mean we are a banana republic. We’re a nation of laws and freedom! If you weren’t free, would I be wearing my beautiful gold Presidential Medal of Freedom right now? I think not!”

Media outlets praised Biden’s bold and impressive new look. “It’s as if the shiny gold of Dear Leader’s well-deserved medals are signaling a new dawn for our country and all humanity,” said CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. “For the first time, I feel safe, wrapped in the loving arms of our Lord Ruler. Blessings be upon him!”

Sources say Biden’s political opponent, Donald Trump, is finally being held responsible for the egregious crime of having classified documents while not being a member of the ruling party. “I AM THE MOST PERSECUTED PERSON WHO HAS EVER LIVED,” said Trump in an all-caps rant on TRUTH Social. “NO ONE HAS EVER BEEN MORE MISTREATED THAN I HAVE. THIS IS A PHONY WITCH HUNT AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT!”

Sources confirmed Trump is scheduled to disappear mysteriously next Tuesday.

At publishing time, the Biden Regime reiterated that the U.S. is not a banana republic and that anyone who says otherwise will be indicted and then shot.