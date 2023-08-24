By

Free speech for some, not for all. In California if you repeat what you learned in High School biology, there are two genders—the rest are “feelings”—you get shouted down, your rights are demolished and you are denounced by hetrosexualphobics.

But it is the librarian that is misgendering. She is illiterate. Just because someone declares themselves a boy, a girl, a furry or any of the 80 or so “genders” the State of California pretends to exist, does not make it so. The librarian is hextrosexualphobic.

‘This Is Ridiculous’: Riley Gaines Blasts Men Who Shouted Down Female Former Athlete at California Library Event

WARNER TODD HUSTON, Breitbart, 8/21/23 https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2023/08/21/this-is-ridiculous-riley-gaines-blasts-men-who-shouted-down-female-former-athlete-california-library-event/

Former NCAA swimming star Riley Gaines blasted a California library for canceling the speaking appearance of a female soccer player because she criticized male-born transgender “women” playing sports against biological women.

College soccer player Sophia Lorey told fans that she had been invited by the Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library in Davis, California, to speak to library attendees about her experiences as a college athlete. But when she began her talk, she found herself shouted down by left-wing activists, Fox News reported.

When Lorey got to the part of her talk where she insisted that women can’t live out their dreams of sports achievements when forced to compete against men, some audience members interrupted her and shouted her down so she could not speak.

Lorey explained what happened in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I stated, ‘Current 10 year old girls cannot live out the same dream [I had] as long as men are allowed to compete in womens sports. So now no matter how hard girls work…’ And then I was cut off and told by the librarian I would be removed, so then I continued talking saying ‘biological girls’ and ‘biological men’ to finish sharing my story,” Lorey wrote in her post. “The librarian then told me to leave and if I won’t leave he will shut the entire meeting down.

“The librarian then again told me to leave so I directly said why am I being asked to leave and he told me ‘Because you are misgendering, you were talking about men in women sports,’” she added.

In another post, Lorey said that she was fortunate to have achieved her sports dreams in high school and college, but we must “protect women’s sports” to allow other girls and women that opportunity. “Men/boys should never be able to take this away from women/girls,” she wrote.

Ex-NCAA swimmer and podcast host Gaines took aim at the library, blasting it for throwing Lorey out of the room.

“This young girl joins the long list of female athletes silenced for opposing unfair competition and giving up consent in areas of undressing where males are present,” Gaines said on her “Gaines for Girls Podcast.” “Notice these were men trying to silence her and not women. Unfortunately, this isn’t surprising anymore. The silent majority is needed more than ever to restore sanity.”

On X, Gaines added, “This is ridiculous, but not shocking….a female athlete silenced for calling a spade a spade. They won’t even engage in a civil conversation. Props to this gal for sticking her ground.”

Gaines later posted the phone number of the library.