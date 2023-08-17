To improve school attendance, we must build connection, understanding and community

By

This story does not make any sense. First they say they want parents involved in their child’s education, “We’re fostering a regional learning network, collaborating with groups that serve our children and youth who are experiencing homelessness or are in the foster care system. We’re creating region-specific training to support data analysis, resource mapping, parent/caregiver engagement and youth assessment.” That is what they say in LA County.

Yet they do not want to tell parents if their sons are using girls bathrooms, if their daughters have been taken to Planned Parenthood to kill a baby.

This is a one way street—government is telling parents what they are allowed to know and act on. Government is not the parent—and someone needs to tell the Educrats to cooperate with the parents.

To improve attendance, we must build connection, understanding and community

DEBRA DUARDO, EdSource, 8/14/23 https://edsource.org/2023/to-improve-attendance-we-must-build-connection-understanding-and-community/695625

As a nation, we are confronting an alarming crisis in K-12 education that goes beyond the effects of a global pandemic.

Before the pandemic, roughly 1 in 10 students in Los Angeles County and across our state were chronically absent. Now, in many schools, almost half of our students are missing from our classrooms on a regular basis, with disproportionate rates of chronic absence among historically underserved students of color.

To address learning loss, we must first acknowledge a simple truth: We can’t help students learn if they’re not present.

A student aptly put it this way: “During the pandemic, when we stopped going to school in-person, my routines were lost and I developed all kinds of bad habits — I stayed up way too late; logged on for my online classes and then fell asleep. … And when we came back to school in person, I didn’t really get to unlearn all of those bad habits, so I think we need to spend time on that. Students might need some help with that.”

Our schools’ climate is suffering, too. In May, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a new advisory calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation and lack of connection in our country.

Coupled with the inability to self-regulate, many students are acting out, often resulting in removal from the classroom. Our understanding of behavior needs to shift toward a more trauma-informed lens that values relationships, belonging, patience, adult and child/youth well-being, and healing. This includes shifting our mindsets and approaches as educators to practice empathy and extend grace and understanding in our communications with students, families and one another.

Equity issues are also present in patterns of chronic absenteeism. Students of color, those from low-income families, or with disabilities or involvement in the juvenile justice system are more likely to be chronically absent. The pandemic has further exacerbated these patterns.

To create stronger communities, we need to prioritize belonging and connection, as highlighted in the Los Angeles County Office of Education’s strategic plan. The grim reality is that 62 of the 80 school districts in our region have been singled out for additional support due to their chronic absence rates. These inequities existed before the pandemic, and without immediate intervention, they are set to worsen.

Our office is launching an attendance toolkit, increasing our childhood-welfare-and-attendance team’s personalized support for LA County’s 80 school districts, and equipping school districts with training, tools and resources to accelerate reengagement and boost attendance. We’re also implementing a tiered support model, with specialized support for schools and districts that need additional help.

We’re fostering a regional learning network, collaborating with groups that serve our children and youth who are experiencing homelessness or are in the foster care system. We’re creating region-specific training to support data analysis, resource mapping, parent/caregiver engagement and youth assessment.

We’re accelerating the implementation of the Community Schools model and serving as the regional technical assistance lead for Los Angeles County through the state’s California Community Schools Partnership Program.

In addition, we have partnered with our county’s Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans and our county Department of Mental Health to build critical infrastructure for mental health services in schools through the California Department of Health Care Services’ Student Behavioral Health Incentive Program. Lastly, we’re working to improve school climate so every child feels welcomed and affirmed.

But to truly turn the tide, we must leverage the assets and voices of our students, families and educators, and we must seek community-driven solutions with all partners on deck. Recognizing that families and our educational communities are already committed to this cause, we must engage our broader community — businesses, nonprofits, and other civic organizations — to rally behind the promise of consistent student engagement and attendance. Together, let’s ensure our students are physically and emotionally ready for learning. Let’s focus on improved attendance, not perfect attendance. Progress, not perfection, is the key to sustainable change.

The antidote to social isolation is not just getting students back in the physical classroom. It’s also about nurturing connections, fostering understanding and promoting a sense of belonging. This is our call to action. Let’s work together to transform our schools into communities where every student is truly seen and affirmed, and experiences joy and belonging, every day. Together, we can turn this crisis into a catalyst for change, ensuring a better future for all our students.

Remember, in the quest for educational equity, every day counts and every child matters. Let’s make sure they know it.