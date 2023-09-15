UC Berkeley Law Center Opened by Terrorist Communist Angela Davis and by Chelsa Boudin—Red Diaper Baby

By

Who says the Communist Party is dead? Literally, they have opened a center to protect criminals on the campus of Berkeley—run by a well known communist, Boudin. Inviting Angelia Davis to participate is not a surprise.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“We are officially inaugurating the Criminal Law & Justice Center and I am ecstatic that Professor Angela Y. Davis has agreed to join us for the event on Tuesday, September 19. As you know, Professor Davis, who has served time herself and was on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List, is easily one of the most brilliant and most impactful leaders of and theorists behind the movement to end mass incarceration, and so much more.”

Davis was part of the terrorist Black Panthers, convicted and hid from the FBI. The good news is that Newsom is going to have to explain this while running for President.

UC Berkeley Law Center Opened by Terrorist Communist Angela Davis by Chelsa Boudin—Red Diaper Baby

Chelsa Boudin, Cal Berkeley Criminal Law & Justice Center, 9/15/23

We are officially inaugurating the Criminal Law & Justice Center and I am ecstatic that Professor Angela Y. Davis has agreed to join us for the event on Tuesday, September 19. As you know, Professor Davis, who has served time herself and was on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List, is easily one of the most brilliant and most impactful leaders of and theorists behind the movement to end mass incarceration, and so much more. Professor Davis is professor emerita of history of consciousness and feminist studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz. An iconic activist, writer, and lecturer, her work focuses on prisons, police, abolition, and the related intersections of race, gender, and class. She is the author of many books, from Angela Davis: An Autobiography to Freedom Is a Constant Struggle. Her most recent book, written with Gina Dent, Erica Meiners, and Beth Richie, is Abolition.Feminism.Now. In our public conversation on Tuesday we’ll talk with Professor Davis about alternatives to police and prisons, the role of electoral politics and the legal profession in social change, the backlash to the progressive prosecutor movement, and much more. This amazing event is the first of nearly a dozen panels, symposiums, and conferences we already have scheduled for this school year. Please support our effort to bring movement leaders, scholars, and directly impacted voices to campus and elevate these voices in the public square.