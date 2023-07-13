By

It looks like another UC campus is expanding its online distance learning opportunities. The great news is that this limits the bullying and racism on the campus. It should mean a lower tuition cost—sadly, it won’t.

“University California Santa Barbara PaCE (Professional and Continuing Education) and Western Governors University recently entered an agreement to serve adult learners interested in pursuing a degree online.

The partnership comes in response to the University of California system reprioritizing its commitment to in-person learning and no longer offering online degrees.

According to a formal announcement, students now can resume online learning through the new program, which offers a seamless credit transfer that minimizes credit loss and clears the way for the pursuit of accredited bachelor’s degree programs in accounting or human resource management.

But if they do not lower tuition expect changes in higher education. We already have the University of Phoenix and others that offer online classes and degrees. Watch as they expand their marketing to explain the real value of NOT going to an indoctrination center and instead getting a real education—at a lower cost.

UC Santa Barbara partners with Western Governors University to offer distance learning

Santa Ynez Valley News, 6/30/23 https://santamariatimes.com/news/local/education/uc-santa-barbara-partners-with-western-governors-university-to-offer-distance-learning/article_173c08fa-6c8d-547a-8313-b0f02867bc26.html

The announcement further states that the partnership additionally allows PaCE certificate earners to apply for specially designated scholarships valued at $2,500, further increasing the affordability of education.

“By leveraging the strengths of both institutions, we can create affordable and flexible pathways that lead to a brighter future for all learners, regardless of their background or circumstances,” said Rick Bendow, WGU regional vice president.

To learn more about the partnership, visit www.wgu.edu/partners/ucsb.html.