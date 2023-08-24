By

Why do the mentally ill seem to gather in San Fran?

“In a recently unearthed presentation, a University of California San Francisco professor argued children can identify as “gender hybrids” — such as a “Minotaur” — the half-man, half bull creature from Greek mythology.

So said Diane Ehrensaft, who also praised the fact that a seven-year-old child once told her he was a “Prius” — a “boy in the front [and] a girl in the back.”

Ehrensaft, is the mental health director of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at UCSF’s Benioff Children’s Hospitals.

She is the mental health director at the UCSF hospital. She needs to be treated. How sick is this woman, or is she on drugs? Either way she is a danger to herself and society.

COLLEGE FIX STAFF, 8/19/23 https://www.thecollegefix.com/ucsf-professor-trans-kids-who-id-as-minotaurs-merely-part-of-gender-revolution/

She also claimed in her 2018 San Francisco Public Library talk that kids “can change their genders by season and can have different identities depending on their location.”

“I totally agree we are in the midst of a gender revolution and the children are leading it,” Ehresaft said, according to Fox News. “And it’s a wonderful thing to see. And it’s also humbling to know [children] know more than we do about this topic of being gender expansive.”

Fox News first reported on the talk Aug. 18, prompting nationwide headlines.

Ehrensaft, in her talk, which is posted on YouTube, said she believes transgenderism is the “next phase of the 60s feminist movement.”

She introduced terminology such as “genderfluid,” “non-binary” and “gender expansive.” She also spoke of “gender angels” and “gender ghosts,” which, she said, war with each other.

“What’s Your Gender? Don’t answer until you hear all your options,” states the YouTube description of her talk.

“Dr. Diane Ehrensaft wants you to get off the binary measurement scale and start thinking about the ‘web of gender.’ Each person is an intersecting web of Gender Identity, Gender Expression, and Sexual Identity,” it added. “Each person’s web will change over time as they age.”

According to her online bio, Ehrensaft’s research deals with “the development and psychological experiences of transgender, gender-nonbinary, gender-expansive or gender-exploring children [as well as] developmental pathways of gender-expansive children before they reach puberty and mental health outcomes for youths who choose puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones as part of their pediatric gender care.”

She earned a doctorate in psychology from the University of Michigan.

In a 2017 scholarly journal article on gender nonconforming youth in Adolescent Health, Medicine and Therapeutics, Ehrensaft argued “professionals in the field of gender care have had to unlearn everything taught in training about gender and relearn a new model of gender development.”

In its article, Fox News reported Ehrensaft said she believes transgenderism is derived by a “gender web,” which is influenced by culture, upbringing and nature:

“Each person’s web will change over time as they age,” the [2018] event’s description said. “What’s Your Gender? Don’t answer until you hear all your options… Ehrensaft wants you to get off the binary measurement scale.” …

“And as you know, language is political. So what’s good today will be politically incorrect tomorrow. So we’ll just keep changing as we go,” said Ehrensaft. “This is a whole group of kids you all should know about.”…

“I started meeting a whole bunch of other gender hybrids. And so we have the gender Prius, we have a gender Minotaur,” she said. “And most of the kids who are gender minotaurs love mermaids. So make sure you have a lot of mermaid books. If you really think about it, it works.”

Ehrensaft is author of a pair of books, “The Gender Creative Child: Pathways for Nurturing and Supporting Children Who Live Outside Gender Boxes” and “Gender Born, Gender Made: Raising Healthy Gender-Nonconforming Children.”