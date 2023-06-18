Union corruption, in Cabal With Democrats, Steal Millions$$$ From Irvine Businesses/Families

By

Thanks to the Marxist Irvine City Council (why be subtle, they are not subtle) the businesses, families and taxpayers of Irvine are going to payoff unions to the tune of over $30 million—money going to the extortionists unions who will OWN the workers.

“If Irvine completes $200 million dollars of construction, Mayor Khan’s special interest deal (PLA) will cost Irvine taxpayers roughly $30 million dollars in higher costs. Unfortunately, the Irvine City Council ignored all the questions asked at the meeting and sent in via email before the meeting about cost increases and reduced bidders. In the last year, Southern California has seen cost increases and reduced bidders at Midway City Sanitary District, the City of Long Beach, and the City of Palm Springs. The threat of increased costs is very real in today’s construction market.

That is money that could be used for the mentally ill, druggies, crime prevention—instead the city council is giving it to unions. That is how Marxism works—you pay off your donors and buy votes with tax dollars.

Is This Another Backroom Deal By Democrat Farrah Khan’s Political Consultant?