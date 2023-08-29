By

Would you buy clothes for your seven year old daughter if the person modeling them was an over weight, bearded man? Disney has gone full WOKE—telling the parents that they have to accept mentally ill policies.

Christmas shopping is starting soon—remember what Disney thinks of girls and families.

Video from ‘Disturbed Visitors’ Shows Men Dressed in Drag Greeting Children at Disney ‘Princess Makeover’ Boutique

WARNER TODD HUSTON, Breitbart, 8/26/23 https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/08/26/video-from-disturbed-visitors-shows-men-dressed-in-drag-greeting-children-at-disney-princess-makeover-boutique/

It appears Disney is still assigning grown men dressed in skirts and dresses as greeters for children at its Disneyland Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique attraction, where little girls are treated to a “princess makeover.”

On Aug. 25, the indispensable Libs of TikTok posted a pair of images from visitors to Disneyland in Florida that shows two burly men, one rotund and bearded, wearing dresses and greeting small children and their parents.

This is not the first time social media erupted upon reports of facial hair-sporting men in dresses were seen working as greeters at Disneyland’s boutique that caters to little girls.

Another video also went viral in May for showing a mustachioed man in a dress taking down the names of little girls to be scheduled for their princess makeovers.

In the video, the mustachioed employee going by the name “Nick” tells kids he is a “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.” He is seen wearing a dress and what appears to be heavy women’s makeup.

As Breitbart News reported in July of last year, Disney decided to make its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques at Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim more gender inclusive by renaming its makeup and clothing stylists who turn little girls into princesses from “Fairy Godmothers in Training” to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

Disney has been working overtime to infuse the radical transgender and LGBTQ agenda into everything it does for children, grooming them for the gay agenda in movies, TV shows, and at the company’s theme parks.

The entertainment giant has even gone so far as to remove “ladies and gentlemen” from its public address system because it isn’t “inclusive” enough.