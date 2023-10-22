By

The California economy is collapsing. Major cities like San Fran and Los Angeles are collapsing. Jobs, businesses and families are fleeing California. Crime is going up while police protection is declining—and in many cities and counties the cops do not make arrests because the DA’s refuse to prosecute.

“Violent crime was up 3.7 percent in 2022 in California even as violent crime rates dropped across the country, according to new FBI crime data released this week.

Nationally, violent crime was down slightly, by 1.7 percent to pre-pandemic levels, according to the 2022 Crime In the Nation report from the FBI. At the same time, property crimes — especially auto theft — rose considerably, by 7.1 percent nationally and 7.6 percent in California.

Notable trends showed a spike in gun violence among juveniles, an increase in hate crimes especially targeting Jews, a spike in carjackings and an increase in crimes committed by groups.

For California these numbers are even worse than reported—Los Angeles refused to provide their numbers! Imagines adding LA crime to the mix? Feel safe in California? Only if yu are a supporter fo the Second Amendment.

Violent Crime Spikes In CA While Falling Nationwide: FBI Report

Kristina Houck, Patch Staff, 10/20/23

The report comes with a caveat, however. In the past, the annual snapshot of crime in the United States has been criticized as missing data from some of the country’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles. For the 2021 report, for example, only 62.7 percent of agencies representing just 64.8 percent of the U.S. population submitted data.

A change in collection methods helped, and this year, the data represents 83.3 percent of all agencies whose jurisdictions cover 93.5 percent of the population.

Last year was the second in a row that violent crime went down, a big turnaround from the 29 percent increase in the murder rate in 2020, a year of huge pandemic-related social disruption and upended support systems.

Richard Rosenfeld, a criminal justice professor emeritus at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, told The Associated Press the drop in violence can be attributed largely to the fact that the “stresses and strains” associated with the pandemic have abated.

“By and large, what we’re seeing is simply a return to something approaching normal after the big changes associated with the pandemic,” Rosenfeld said.

Violent crime includes murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. The biggest dips nationally were in homicides (6.1 percent) and rape (5.4 percent). Aggravated assaults decreased by 1.1 percent, but robbery was up by 1.3 percent.

In the most recent 2022 report, the violent crime rate was 380.7 per 100,000 people. That’s statistically the same as the pre-pandemic 2019 violent crime rate of 380.8 per 100,000 people.

In 2022 in California, there were 62,410 violent crime incidents, and 70,279 offenses reported in the Golden State by 559 law enforcement agencies that submitted National Incident-Based Reporting System data, according to the report. That covers 52 percent of the total population.

In the most recent 2022 report, the violent crime rate was 499.5 per 100,000 people in California.

The data offers a snapshot of gun violence in America. Nationally, firearms were used in 80.3 percent of murder and manslaughter crimes. And although violent crime was down overall, the number of crimes committed with one or more guns was up 0.6 percent to 488,900 in 2022, according to the data.

Also, more minors were shot in 2022 than in the year prior. Both fatal and non-fatal gun injuries decreased for adults, but among juveniles, fatal gun violence increased by a staggering 11.8 percent, from 1,300 to 1,500. The number of non-fatal gunshot incidents for juveniles was also up 10.67 percent, from 61,800 to 68,300.

Also in the report:

Property Crimes

The 7.1 percent increase in property crimes was driven by a 10.9 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts nationwide. Carjackings were up 8.1 percent, and nearly 90 percent involved one or more assailants with a weapon, according to the FBI. More offenders are working in groups, with a 13 percent increase in arrests with two or more suspects. Most carjackings occur at night, between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m., and males under age 18 represent about 18 percent of those arrested.

Overall national property crime rates were even higher on college campuses, spiking to 35.4 percent in 2022 with more than 6.5 million reports of larceny — that is, property theft without violence.

In 2022 in California, there were 349,241 property crime incidents, and 349,241 offenses reported.

In the most recent 2022 report, the property crime rate was 2,343.2 per 100,000 people in California.

Hate Crimes

Reported incidents of hate crimes were up 0.5 percent with 11,634 reported incidents, the highest number since the FBI began tracking such data in 1991. Hate crimes against Jews were up more than 37 percent to 1,122 incidents.

“Reported hate crime incidents across the country have once again reached record highs, with anti-Jewish hate crimes at a number not seen in decades,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement.

The complete analysis is found on the Crime Data Explorer.