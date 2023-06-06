By

Planned Parenthood has a history of bigotry and hate for people of color and others. This is from a 1957 interview between Margaret Sanger—founder of Planned Parenthood and Mike Wallace. It is clear her views on people of color and the KKK are the same—in fact, she used to make speeches to the Klan about killing black babies—and they loved it.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

““Do you believe in sin?” asked Wallace. “When I say believe, I don’t mean you believe in committing sin; I mean do you believe there is such a thing as sin?” he added. “I think the greatest sin in the world is bringing children into the world — that have disease from their parents, that have no chance in the world to be a human being practically,” responded Sanger. “Delinquents, prisoners, all sorts of things just marked when they’re born. That, to me, is the greatest sin that people can commit.”

The clip, which has reached nearly 800,000 people on Instagram and over two million on Twitter, plainly lays out Sanger’s eugenic beliefs. If you were poor, mentally or physically disabled, nonwhite, or had a criminal history, Margaret Sanger did not think you should have children.

If you donate to Planned parenthood, you are promoting racism—you are a racist. The Government financing Planned Parenthood, the killing of babies of color, is racist—we have racist governments. So when AOC or Newsom talk about systemic racism in America, they are correct—and they are promoters of the racism.

Viral Margaret Sanger Clip Reminds Us That Planned Parenthood Victimizes The Vulnerable

A resurfaced clip from a 1957 interview between Margaret Sanger and Mike Wallace exposes the depravity of Planned Parenthood’s founder.

EVITA DUFFY-ALFONSO, The Federalist, 6/3/23 https://thefederalist.com/2023/06/03/viral-margaret-sanger-clip-reminds-us-that-planned-parenthood-victimizes-the-vulnerable/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=viral-margaret-sanger-clip-reminds-us-that-planned-parenthood-victimizes-the-vulnerable&utm_term=2023-06-03

A now-viral clip of a 1957 interview between Margaret Sanger and Mike Wallace is exposing the depravity of Planned Parenthood’s founder. The clip reveals to millions the eugenicist origins of America’s largest abortion provider, which since its founding has preyed on the vulnerable, from the poor and disabled to the gender confused.

“Do you believe in sin?” asked Wallace. “When I say believe, I don’t mean you believe in committing sin; I mean do you believe there is such a thing as sin?” he added. “I think the greatest sin in the world is bringing children into the world — that have disease from their parents, that have no chance in the world to be a human being practically,” responded Sanger. “Delinquents, prisoners, all sorts of things just marked when they’re born. That, to me, is the greatest sin that people can commit.”

The clip, which has reached nearly 800,000 people on Instagram and over two million on Twitter, plainly lays out Sanger’s eugenic beliefs. If you were poor, mentally or physically disabled, nonwhite, or had a criminal history, Margaret Sanger did not think you should have children.

While some individual Planned Parenthood clinics tried distancing themselves from Sanger, her eugenic goals are still being met by the organization she founded. Studies show that babies prenatally diagnosed with Down syndrome are aborted at a rate of somewhere between 60-90 percent in the United States. Townhall reported that 86 percent of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facilities are located in or near African American and Latino neighborhoods, and another study found black women in New York City have more abortions than live births.

In the 1990s, Planned Parenthood’s first Black female president, Faye Wattleton, admitted her organization’s donor base includes people who want “all welfare mothers and all black women to stop having children.” But since then, Planned Parenthood has made racism, ableism, and classism a more implicit feature of their organization. However, enthusiastic abortion supporters haven’t quite caught on, and many still proudly endorse the eugenic incentives behind the abortion industry.

Sanger once said, “Women of the working class, especially wage workers, should not have more than two children at most.” This statement could very well have been uttered by Democrat Representatives like Katie Porter and Gwen Moore.

On MSNBC, Porter said families can abort their children to survive Joe Biden’s inflationary economy. Similarly, during a House of Representatives debate over the federal funding of Planned Parenthood, Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore suggested it would be better for unborn children to be aborted than grow up poor eating “ramen noodles” and “mayonnaise sandwiches.”

And “The View” co-host Ana Navarro may well have used Sanger’s favorite term, “feebleminded,” when she said it would be better to kill preborn disabled children than to give them a shot at life.

Today, Planned Parenthood has expanded its exploitative and harmful money-making tactics to include the transgender industry. Last month, Live Action reported that Planned Parenthood is now “the second-largest provider of transgender-related services in the nation.”

Life News stated the organization appears to be “giving out hormone prescriptions like candy to any child or adult who wants them,” with multiple people claiming Planned Parenthood doctors prescribed them cross-sex hormones and recommended they undergo transgender surgery without in-person consultations.

“In most cases your clinician will be able to prescribe hormones the same day as your first visit,” reads Planned Parenthood’s website. “No letter from a mental health provider is required.”

“I was going through a period where I was just really isolated at school, so I turned to the Internet,” said 23-year-old Helena Kerschner. “My dysphoria was definitely triggered by this online community. I never thought about my gender or had a problem with being a girl before going on Tumblr,” she added.

Kerschner was given a testosterone prescription after one visit to Planned Parenthood and without seeing a doctor. She later realized that the prescription she was given was four times the normal dose, and after experiencing severe psychological side effects, she quit taking hormones.

Planned Parenthood’s financial report deceptively lumps together its “Gender-affirming services” (GAC) with its “Other Procedures, Women and Men” (WIC) services. However, it should be noted that from 2020 to 2021, this combined GAC and WIC category rose by over 1500% since the previous fiscal year in terms of services provided.

Planned Parenthood has taken advantage of every “underprivileged” demographic that it claims to support via its alignment with wokeism, including minorities, the poor, the physically disabled, and the mentally unwell. And we, the American taxpayer, are subsidizing its damaging and predacious behavior.

Live Action reported that the organization now receives over $1.8 million from taxpayers every day, and Planned Parenthood’s “excess revenue over expenses now stands at a whopping $204.7 million, the highest amount of profit recorded since 2017.” Margaret Sanger pioneered a business out of victimizing the vulnerable. Her contemporary proteges have diligently carried out her goals, and they’re making big bucks doing it.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso is a staff writer to The Federalist and the co-founder of the Chicago Thinker. She loves the Midwest, lumberjack sports, writing, and her family. Follow her on Twitter at @evitaduffy_1 or contact her at evita@thefederalist.com.