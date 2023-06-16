By

Is Jill Biden going to be arrested for elder abuse? Why not. Demented Joe announced to the world he wanted to build a train—yes an 8,000-mile-long train from Hawaii to India. That is as plain as it gets—he is not in control of his mind. How many falls does he have to take? Why doesn’t the Secret Service demand he wears a protective helmet 24/7.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“A White House aide purporting to speak on behalf of President Joe Biden, 80, issued a proclamation Wednesday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

What they’re saying: “Around the world, a silent epidemic of elder abuse is denying seniors the ability to age with dignity, security, and grace,” the statement read. “Today, let us pledge to protect seniors who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect not only because of a lifetime of contribution but because of their overriding humanity.”

The epidemic is headquarterd in the White House—Biden is the poster child for Elder Abuse Day.

Wednesday Is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Please Don’t Make Joe Biden Run Again.

Dr. Jill and Democratic accomplices continue to evade justice for their crimes

Andrew Stiles, Washington Free Beacon, 6/14/23 https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/joe-biden-elder-abuse-scandal/?utm_source=actengage&utm_campaign=FreedomMail&utm_medium=email

What happened: A White House aide purporting to speak on behalf of President Joe Biden, 80, issued a proclamation Wednesday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

What they’re saying: “Around the world, a silent epidemic of elder abuse is denying seniors the ability to age with dignity, security, and grace,” the statement read. “Today, let us pledge to protect seniors who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect not only because of a lifetime of contribution but because of their overriding humanity.”

Why it matters: Dr. Jill Biden and the Democratic Party are forcing an innocent octogenarian to run another grueling campaign for president of the United States in the hope that he will continue to serve in the office until the age of 86. If that doesn’t qualify as elder abuse, we don’t know what does. Yet the doctor and her accomplices continue to evade justice for their crimes against humanity.

• President Biden, sometimes referred to as “Slippy Joe,” suffered a hard fall earlier this month while attending the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs. He wouldn’t have to keep making these life-threatening public appearances if his friends and family members were truly committed to letting him “age with dignity, security, and grace.”

• Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among adults aged 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Biden might not survive the next one. That is why leading Democrats are already jockeying to replace Biden as the party’s nominee in 2024.

By the numbers: Biden would have to survive another 510 days to make it to Election Day in 2024. He would have to survive another 586 days to make it to Inauguration Day in 2025, and other 2,047 days to serve out the remainder of his second term.

• Biden is statistically unlikely to survive another four-year term as president , according to a Washington Free Beacon analysis.

Bottom line: Please don’t make this poor old geezer run for reelection.