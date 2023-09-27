By

Would you trust a medical doctor or hospital that did not know there are only two genders—any other they list are FEELINGS or mental illness—such as:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Some of the genders include “Aggressive” (isn’t that an adjective?), “Bulldagger,” “Fa’afafine,” “Genderfaun,” “Hijra,” “Mahu,” “Nadleeh,” “Neutrois,” “Demiboy,” “Demigirl,” “Genderfae,” “Pangender,” “Stud,” “Travesti” and “Void gender.” This is sounding less and less like a list of genders and more like a list of creatures you would encounter during a Dungeons & Dragons quest.”

It is not only the patients, by the so-called medical professionals that are mentally ill. We are paying for these sick doctors.



Weekend Parting Shot: The VA Offers More than 50 Gender Options for Clients

BY LINCOLN BROWN, PJ Media, 9/22/23 https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lincolnbrown/2023/09/22/weekend-parting-shot-the-va-offers-more-than-50-gender-options-for-clients-n1729222

I hope this missive finds you at the start of a relaxing and refreshing weekend. It is finally feeling like Fall in this part of the world. There is a chill in the air, and the leaves are starting to turn. Why, it’s time to enjoy that beverage that whispers autumn colors, fluffy sweaters, and warm vests.

That’s right! I’m going to go to Oktoberfest to drink beer. What did you think I was going to say? Pumpkin spice? No. I’ve never had pumpkin spice anything, and unless I am captured in war or lost in the wilderness and have no other choice than drinking something that has pumpkin spice in it or dying of thirst, I never will. And even then, it may be a coin toss.

So many choices, so little time…

So as not to get left out of the latest thing, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs is now offering services for trans people. That makes sense, given the odds that there are undoubtedly veterans out there who identify as trans. And the VA recognizes an impressive array of options when it comes to choosing one’s gender. In fact, “dizzying” may be a more apt descriptor.

Some of the genders include “Aggressive” (isn’t that an adjective?), “Bulldagger,” “Fa’afafine,” “Genderfaun,” “Hijra,” “Mahu,” “Nadleeh,” “Neutrois,” “Demiboy,” “Demigirl,” “Genderfae,” “Pangender,” “Stud,” “Travesti” and “Void gender.” This is sounding less and less like a list of genders and more like a list of creatures you would encounter during a Dungeons & Dragons quest.

If anybody out there still plays World of Warcraft, you may want to write a few of these down. You may need to know the right spell to defend yourself against a third-level chaotic/neutral Nadleeh. Is this a page from the VA website or a list of H.P. Lovecraft’s elder gods? Is “Cthulhu” a gender yet? If not, I may have just given someone a horrible idea.

People are pretty much just pulling these names out of their posteriors at this point, aren’t they? I picture someone upending a box of Scrabble tiles and deciding that whichever ones land face-up will make up the name of their new gender. Any day now, we’re going to see genders like “ftgyuhik,” “mevnkef,” and “az vghnj.” You can count on it.

In case you were wondering, “Man,” “Boy,” “Woman,” and “Girl” are on the list. But why be something that pedantic when you can be a bulldagger? And how does one become a bulldagger? I mean, if someone wants to switch from man to woman or vice-versa, the process is pretty straightforward, but what do they have to do to someone who wants to become a bulldagger, a fa’afafine or a mahu? I think that we’ll all have a better weekend if I don’t try to find out.