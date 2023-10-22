Why Government Education is a FAILURE–Refuse to Teach English/Reading

By

This is not a joke, nor is it satire. Below is an ad for a “literacy program”. They call it a “Literacy Ecosystem”.

Then you use a great phrase, “Evidence-aligned literacy instruction has shown to be effective in classrooms across the country.” Anybody know what that mean? Let me tell you.

It is a fancy phrase, meaning nothing—except you as a parent are too stupid to understand education. Do not complain about your child not being proficient in reading or English—they problem is yours. Oh, and millions are being spent to keep our children ILLITERATE—by using nonsense words to explain.

This is why government education is a failure.

Building a Literacy Ecosystem: Keys to Transformational Change November 9 | 2:00 pm ET | 30 min REGISTER TODAY Evidence-aligned literacy instruction has shown to be effective in classrooms across the country. But driving literacy improvement in a school or across a district requires systemic change and bold leadership. In this 20-minute DA Ed Talk, learn why building a holistic literacy ecosystem should be a priority for any school or district leader, which crucial questions should guide any school community, and how to enact transformational change that will ultimately impact student achievement. Topics will include: The bold questions that need to be asked in a school community about literacy How leaders should guide collaborative problem solving in answering these key questions The importance of building a literacy ecosystem The bold leader moves that are critical to transformational change Scheduled speaker: Laura Stewart

Chief Academic Officer,

95 Percent Group REGISTER TODAY If you are unable to attend the live event, feel free to register and you will receive access to the presentation and the event recording. Sponsored by: