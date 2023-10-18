By

No, this is not a Babylon Bee story—though it sounds like it. Some mental cases are claiming that birds fly in the Los Angeles area in certain areas because of a bad housing policy that ended in the 1960’s—60 years ago. Yes, they believe birds paid attention to the color of the skin of people in housing areas.

Yup, some mental cases believe that birds fly based on housing loans! No, that is what this “study” shows. To me, I want the names of the people that did this and get them therapy—it is obvious they are delusional and can be a harm to themselves. Sadly, the reporter took this story seriously—meaning they did not understand this is a joke.

Why LA’s Bird Populations Today Are Evidence Of Historical Redlining

By Julia Paskin, LA1st, 10/15/23 https://laist.com/news/climate-environment/why-las-bird-populations-today-are-evidence-of-historical-redlining

Historically, redlined neighborhoods have higher building density, smaller property lots, fewer parks, and more concrete than those that are greenlined. And L.A.’s modern bird populations continue to reflect those resource disparities.

That’s according to a new study connecting the discriminatory practice of redlining — denying home loans to certain neighborhoods, often based on the race of its residents — to the biodiversity found in L.A.’s bird populations.

“Birds are amazing because they’ll tell you what’s going on in the environment,” said Eric Wood, the study’s lead researcher and a professor of avian and urban ecology at Cal State LA. “[W]e love to study them because they tell if something’s healthy, not healthy, good quality habitat, not so good quality habitat.”

See for yourself

Wood’s research team has mapped bird populations, compared that to old redlining maps, and found direct correlations.

For example, they found more resilient birds such as pigeons, sparrows, and eastern starlings in a redlined area like Boyle Heights.

Other spots, such as affluent San Marino, are host to many more avian, including different types of migratory birds.

In short, discriminatory lending practices led to a lack of investment in some areas — and fewer bird habitats.

What’s next

Wood and his team are focusing next on studying L.A.’s urban food chain, specifically how native versus non-native plants impact local bird populations.

“One of the things we are thinking about is trying to piece together these food webs between native and non-native plants, insects that are going to use those plants, and then birds,” said Wood.

“We have a major project that we’re working on right now, planting trees all over different parts of L.A., and we’re trying to get at this question.”