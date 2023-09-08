By

California already owes the Feds over $35 billion for loans it took to finish the continuation of unemployment checks. That is a $18 billion deficit and over $17 billion in fraud it allowed. We have to borrow money to pay for those involuntarily out of work. Now the Democrats want to FINANCE strikes and allow those who refuse to work to get tax dollars instead.

““Raiding a broke state unemployment insurance trust fund by allowing workers who elect to go out on strike – not workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own – just to make points with a few labor unions is one of the bigger derelictions of public policy duties elected officials are entrusted to uphold. And it will make bad matters terribly worse for our state’s number one job creators, small business.”

This will cause even more deficits, more strikes and more disruption of jobs in California—another reason for business to leave the State.

Will Assembly Committee Dig a Deeper Hole in UI Fund?

Senate Bill 799 is a high-water-mark worst for the most anti-business Legislature in state history

John Kabateck, California State Director, NFIB, 9/7/23

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023—The reverberation today’s (Sept. 7) Assembly Appropriations Committee vote on Senate Bill 799 will be heard far, long, and lasting should its members vote to advance it to the Assembly floor, just one step before sending it on to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

“Of the nearly 3,000 bills introduced in the 2023 session of the California Legislature, this one, I believe, sets the high-water mark for audacity and insidiousness,” said John Kabateck, California state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business association. “Raiding a broke state unemployment insurance trust fund by allowing workers who elect to go out on strike – not workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own – just to make points with a few labor unions is one of the bigger derelictions of public policy duties elected officials are entrusted to uphold. And it will make bad matters terribly worse for our state’s number one job creators, small business.”

The Big Facts of the Matter

Only employers, through their payroll taxes, pay into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund so that those out of work through no fault of their own can collect benefits.

Thanks in part to the $30 billion in fraudulent claims paid out by the Employment Development Department during the pandemic, the trust fund needed to borrow from the federal government to keep the fund solvent and today owes the feds more than $18 billion in loan repayment. Twenty-two other states also needed to borrow, but all but two (California, New York) have paid the feds back. The Legislature punted on its opportunity to use some of the federal bailout largesse (CARES and ARPA money) and its own surplus to pay down or off its trust fund loan. Small business owners will know in December how much higher their 2024 payroll taxes will be.

by allowing workers who voluntarily leave their jobs to go on strike to collect UI benefits while on strike. To add insult to injury, SB 799 began its legislative life as a bill on prison visitations, passed all its committees and house-of-origin deadlines before being hijacked, gutted, and replaced with language adding unemployment benefits for striking workers. So much for open and transparent government.

