Now that illegal aliens have totally destroyed what is left of New York and Chicago, Florida and Texas has a chance to expedite Los Angeles into becoming the demolished San Fran. The city of L.A. has decided we do not have enough mentally ill, drug addicts, criminals and homeless. Now they have ASKED Texas and Florida to ship illegal aliens to a once world class city. By the time 2028 comes around and the Olympics are here—will it be safe to be in L.A. or will they have to move them to a safe city?

“The Los Angeles City Council on Friday unanimously approved a motion to make Los Angeles a “sanctuary city” for immigrants.

The motion directs the city attorneys to prepare an ordinance that would enshrine the sanctuary policies into the city’s municipal code to ensure that no “city resources, property, or personnel are used for federal immigration enforcement,” according to a news release.

The motion also directs other city departments to report ways Los Angeles could limit direct and indirect data sharing with federal immigration authorities.

This is great news for the hotels in L.A.—especially those around the airport—this guarantees full occupancy, forever. No need to advertise, market or promote—just wait for the buses to arrive. We do not have enough space for our mentally ill and drug addicts who are homeless—this will kill what is left of Los Angels.

Will Texas/Florida Ship Illegal Aliens to NEW Sanctuary City of Los Angeles



Los Angeles City Council approves ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance

by: Iman Palm, KTLA, 6/9/23 https://ktla.com/news/local-news/los-angeles-city-council-approved-sanctuary-city-ordinance/

In the past, the city council passed a symbolic resolution declaring that L.A. was a sanctuary city, but no sanctuary policies were written into law.

“Our immigrant communities make up the nervous system of Los Angeles. They need more than symbolic gestures and internal policies that can change from administration to administration,” Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez said in a statement.

“They need lasting protections that are enshrined into city law. It’s time for LA to finally become a true sanctuary city.”

Councilmember Hernandez, along with Councilmembers Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez, introduced the motion to the council in March.

A 2022 report from USC indicated that 3.6 million residents in Los Angeles County are immigrants. Councilmember Raman indicated that immigrants are the “very fabric of this city.”

Prior to the motion’s passage, the city’s immigration policies were reflective of an executive directive issued by former Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles Police Department’s internal policies.

Those policies were subject to change, as they have not officially been codified as permanent protections for the city’s immigrants.

California has been a sanctuary state since 2017.