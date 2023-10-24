By

It is now out in the open. The WOKE crowd has decided to expose themselves as supporters of discrimination, hate, bigotry and terrorism.

““White people are a genetic defect of blackness. Whiteness is not humanness. In fact, white skin is sub-human. White people [have] recessive genetic defects. … Black people, simply through their dominant genes, can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to. Please, Allah, give me the strength to not … kill these … white folks out here today.” — Yusra Khogali, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto.

White people “are closer to animals … they lack compassion. Melanin comes with compassion. Melanin comes with soul. Melanin connects us. So, the people that don’t have it, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less.” — Nick Cannon, rapper, actor and former co-host of “America’s Got Talent.”

“Jews are responsible for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.” — Richard Griffin, lecturer and former member of the rap group Public Enemy.

Please note the NY Times, the Washington Post, CNN, the LA Times and the rest of the legacy media have not discussed this—nor condemned it. Their silence is support of the hatred.

‘Woke’ liberals aren’t hiding their hatred anymore

By Everett Piper, Washington Times, 10/22/23 https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/oct/22/woke-liberals-arent-hiding-their-hatred-anymore/

OPINION:

Last week, in this column, I argued, “What happens in Israel will not stay in Israel.” I went on to warn that “the next shoe to drop may be in Galveston rather than Gaza.”

Is this warning a bit over the top, or is there a reason to take it seriously?

Well, if Solomon was right when he said, “As a man thinketh, so he is,” let’s consider what the people who fancy themselves the moral conscience of America and the West actually think and say.

Here’s a short summary.

Whites are “barbaric devils [and] savage people [who] pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos, and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community.” — Nichole Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 Project.

“[Whites are] goblins who smell like dogs. [We need to] cancel all white people.” — Sarah Jeong, writer for The New York Times.

“I think killing the little Romanov children was justified.” — Bhaskar Sunkara, founder and publisher of the Jacobin magazine.

“Me-first capitalists … are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary.” — Dick Costolo, former Twitter chief executive officer.

“I hope [former President Donald Trump] dies. … We are waiting for [his] death.” — Zara Rahim, Hillary Clinton’s former communications adviser.

Just anomalies, you say. Well, no. Not even close.

Remember in 2020, when Black Lives Matter rioters from Minneapolis to Miami were chanting, “Death to Israel, death to America, from Gaza to Minnesota, globalize the intifada!”

Or in 2015, when BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors proudly asserted, “If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed.”

Or in 2012, when Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”



And how about Rep. Cori Bush equating Palestinian grievances to those of Black Lives Matter by saying, “As we march in defense of black lives … we’re saying that our own government is funding a brutal and militarized disposition towards our very existence — from Ferguson to Palestine.”

Or Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who recently posted, “As a Black man in America… my experience of systemic injustice … informs my view of what’s happening right now in Israel and Palestine.”

The list could go on and on.

Now, it is important that we not forget all of this has a broader political context. All this hate is built upon a rhetorical foundation of class conflict. Don’t forget that it was Michael Bloomberg who told us that America’s farmers “lack gray matter,” and Mrs. Clinton, who called conservatives a “basket of deplorables.”

Don’t forget it was Barack Obama who smirked at patriotic Christians for “clinging to God and guns” and that Don Lemon laughed at us for being ignorant “rubes.” And never forget that President Biden called American traditionalists the “dregs of society.”

Our country’s thought leaders have come out. They aren’t hiding their hatred anymore. They have literally told you who they are and what they think.

They have pulled back the curtain to their soul and shown you they are violent racists and arrogant classists, that they are antisemites, and that they believe those who literally rape, pillage, and behead babies are morally equivalent to those who don’t.

Jesus said, “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.” Solomon also taught that “the mouth of the wicked conceals violence.”

Richard Weaver wrote that “ideas always have consequences.”

Maybe we should start taking these people at their word and stop excusing their foolish fixation on race, class, color and nationality as hyperbolic. With leaders like this controlling our colleges, media, courts and Congress, Galveston might not be that far from Gaza after all.