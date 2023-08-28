By

This is California in 2023—Thanks Gov. Newsom and Sacramento Democrats

No need to say anything about these stories. Watch as people visiting malls drop—fear of being in a crime scene. Maybe these mobs are sponsored by Amazon, QVC and other online buying programs? LOL

Youth brawls draw hundreds to 2 California malls; Torrance fight spurs huge police response — Police said 1,000 juveniles watched a fight at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, youths brawled at an Emeryville mall. Police from multiple agencies swarmed the Del Amo Fashion Center on Sunday afternoon after a brawl among juveniles, with possible gunfire, drew a massive crowd of underage onlookers. Christopher Goffard in the Los Angeles Times$ — 8/28/23

Hundreds of teenagers at scene of brawls in Emeryville, 1 stabbed in East Bay mall melee — The first of several fights broke out in the mall’s courtyard around 5:40 p.m. despite officers’ “attempts to maintain order,” Collins said. Additional smaller fights broke out nearby. Eyewitnesses at Bay Street reported seeing teens streaming out of AMC Bay Street 16 after officials there evacuated the theater. Nora Mishanec in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 8/28/23

Two hospitalized after massive brawl at Santa Clara In-N-Out — Two stabbing victims were hospitalized after a massive brawl began Friday night at a Santa Clara In-N-Out, police said. Authorities responded at 11:12 p.m. to the fast food restaurant at 3001 Mission College Blvd. after the fight, which involved at least 10 people, broke out. Jordan Parker in the San Francisco Chronicle$ — 8/28/23

More arrests after brazen flash mob robbery at East L.A. Nike — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies cracking down on flash mob robberies arrested 10 more people after a two-day undercover investigation of a recent heist at the Nike Community Store in East Los Angeles, officials announced this weekend. Rachel Uranga in the Los Angeles Times$ — 8/28/23