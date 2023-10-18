31 stores in California on Rite Aid Closure List

At least 10 stores are in Los Angeles County; another six are in Orange County and just two are in the Inland Empire.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Rite Aid has marked 31 stores in California for closure in its restructuring plan, which was filed Monday, Oct. 16 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
The chain, which previously said it might close 500 stores, wrote that at least 154 stores would close.
The troubled retail pharmacy chain is facing slumping sales and several opioid-related lawsuits. To make ends meet, the company is looking to reduce its debt while resolving “litigation claims in an equitable manner,” Rite Aid reps said Sunday.
At least 10 stores will close across Los Angeles County. Another six will shutter in Orange County and just two in the Inland Empire. Only one, a store on South Archibald Avenue in Ontario appears to have closed already.
“Many of the stores on this list have already closed and received ample notice of the closure, while some will close in the coming weeks,” Rite Aid said via email Tuesday.
Here’s the list of stores Rite Aid has marked for closure in California. The store number precedes each address:
LA County
5448 — 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles
6288 — 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles
5457 — 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles
5466 — 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey
5521 — 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach
5571 — 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank
5585 — 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina
5593 — 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
5611 — 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
6333 — 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
Orange County
5735 — 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
6717 — 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
5753 — 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
5757 — 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
5760 — 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana
6213 — 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
Inland Empire
6318 — 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario (marked closed on Yelp)
5730 — 25906 Newport Road, Menifee
North of LA
5772 — 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura (marked closed on Yelp)
5780 — 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard
San Diego County
5635 — 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
5638 — 1670 Main Street, Ramona
5657 — 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
5661 — 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego (marked closed on Yelp)
Northern California
5967 — 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino
5976 — 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
5979 — 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
6001 — 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater
6045 — 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
6080 — 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
6769 — 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey
