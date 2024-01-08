A California law banning the carrying of firearms in most public places is blocked again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new California law that bans people from carrying firearms in most public places was once again blocked from taking effect Saturday as a court case challenging it continues.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
A 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a temporary hold on a lower court injunction blocking the law. The hold was issued by a different 9th Circuit panel and had allowed the law to go into effect Jan. 1.
Saturday’s decision keeps in place a Dec. 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney blocking the law. Carney said that it violates the Second Amendment and that gun rights groups would likely prevail in proving it unconstitutional.
The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in 26 types of places including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks and zoos. The ban applies regardless of whether a person has a concealed carry permit.
Newsom has positioned himself as a leader on gun control and says he will keep pushing for stricter regulations.
Following Saturday’s ruling his office issued a statement saying, “this dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line.”
Comments
It’s too bad these communist fascist racist satanic KKK-loving dems don’t realize, that ANY law partaining to the 2nd Amendment is against the Constitution, whether the law is for OR against. “Shall Not Be Infringed”……too bad these morons can’t even find a dictionary when they need one.
On a list for conceal and carry but it is worth it because of my location in Los Angeles, the bastion of crime compliments of Gascon and Newsom the progressive crew. Just look what these fellas did to San Francisco in a coordinated effort to destroy the property and city. That is the plan for Los Angeles and surrounding cities, at least all they can control. We must be able to protect ourselves from the wanton abuse of derailing our criminal detention, laws and basically chasing the fine men and woman who serve in the police department to retire prematurely or leave CA. Defund Newsom and Gascon that is my plan.
The Fascists NAZI democrap party DOES NOT WANT YOU TO BE ABLE TO DEFEND YOURSELF AGAINST ONE OF THEIR LEFTWIND NAZI LUNATICS……They want YOU TO WAIT FOR AN AGENCY THEY JUST DEFUNDED,,,,,,,EATSHIT AND DIE LUNATICS