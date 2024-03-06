Another First from California: the Nation’s First Transgender Voting Place

By

This is the epitome of government uselessness

California is amazing. So many firsts in the nation – the first state to outlaw Foie Gras and shark fin soup, the first state to outlaw fur, the first state to fund abortion tourism, the first state to pay for health care for illegal immigrants.

And now California is the first state to open the first transgender voting center in the United States.

And of course, it’s in Los Angeles.

The LA Daily News reported:

“The Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center (CONOTEC) in the Fairfax area will be used as an official vote center beginning Saturday and continuing through Election Day on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be prouder that L.A.’s Fifth Council District is now home to the first voting center in the nation located in a transgender facility,” City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky said in a statement.

Why does Los Angeles need a transgender polling place? Councilwoman Yaroslavsky explains:

“As extremists across the country continue their endless attacks on both the LGBT community and our democracy, Los Angeles must stand as a beacon of hope,” she said. “I want to thank CONOTEC for opening this voting center and for the critical work they do every day to support the needs of the Los Angeles transgender and nonbinary community.”

I’ve never noticed any harassment or attacks on transgender people when they vote. So why now? LAist explains:

“Queen Chela Demuir, the founder of the Unique Woman’s Coalition and the international vice president of FLUX , told LAist that it’s important for all Americans to have an opportunity to cast their vote in a place where they feel free and comforted.”

“In a time when our trans and nonbinary siblings are having to face elements of erasure with legislation, it’s important that we speak up,” she said. “It’s important for us to go to the polls, go to the voting places, and cast those votes against those legislations that want to bind us, and prevent us from being who we are.”

California’s illustrious Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis was on hand for the latest California First: “Kounalakis was among the dignitaries who visited the center on Thursday to celebrate the vote center, calling it ‘a significant milestone in our efforts to champion equality, inclusivity and LGBTQA+ rights in California.’”

“By providing a safe and affirming space for the transgender community to exercise their fundamental right to vote, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring every Californian has equal access to the ballot box,” Kounalakis said, in a statement that means nothing. “Breaking down barriers…” blah blah blah. And to think she wants to be governor.

How are members of the transgender community currently unable to exercise their “fundamental right to vote?”

According to LAist, “More than 500 anti-trans bills have been introduced across 41 states this year alone, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker.”

This is the epitome of government uselessness and evidence that the stupid people are running everything.

“Our vote center model gives us the flexibility to locate vote centers in facilities and communities that give voters options that convey the significance of being heard through the act of voting,” Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said in a word salad Kamala Harris would be proud of.

Whatever that means.

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe