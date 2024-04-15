Assembly Democrats Trying to Commandeer ‘Fix 47’ Ballot Initiative

By

How dangerous and disgusting does California have to get before Democrats will repeal Prop. 47?

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Insanity is also knowing that Democrats created a statewide crisis and allowing them to claim they can fix it.

It’s also stupid.

State Democrats are disturbed right now that the proposed ballot initiative to amend Proposition 47 will qualify for the November 2024 ballot.

Assembly Democrats are attempting to commandeer the initiative. “Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) on Tuesday threw his weight behind a package of bills that aim to thwart theft by, among other proposals, allowing restraining orders to keep people who steal away from certain stores and letting prosecutors aggregate the value of thefts across multiple incidents in determining criminal charges,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“There’s no turning back the clock on the criminal justice reforms that have been enacted,” Rivas said Tuesday during a news conference at the Capitol. “It’s understanding the root causes of this problem, which is complex. And for us, each one of these bills gets after those layers of complexity.”

Speaker Rivas should understand “the root causes of this problem” since his party and radical leftists ushered in Proposition 47, which has provided the state ten years of increased drug and serial theft crimes, taking its toll on the state’s residents and businesses. Because of Proposition 47, there is no accountability when it comes to these crimes, theft is underreported and some stores are even told not to report theft crimes.

Despite overwhelming evidence of rampant crime throughout the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom has continually praised Proposition 47, Proposition 57 and AB 109 (prison realignment), claiming they all helped reduce crime in the state.

Yet, California leads the nation in fentanyl deaths, homelessness and retail theft thanks to Proposition 47.

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig posted this recently on X/Twitter:

There have been numerous attempts to repeal and/or reverse Proposition 47. Republican Assemblymen Kevin Kiley, James Gallagher, and Jim Patterson authored Assembly Bill 1599 to repeal Proposition 47, in early January 2022. AB 1599 would have more substantially eliminated Prop 47, repealing all changes and additions made by the initiative, except those related to reducing the penalty for possession of concentrated cannabis, the Globe reported. The bill sat untouched, assigned to no hearings, even as crime raged in the state during January and February 2022. However, 7 weeks after its introduction, AB 1599 was finally assigned a hearing in the Assembly Public Safety Committee – and killed.

The current initiative collecting signatures, The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act, specifically goes after serial thieves and drug crimes, and would elevate the third time someone commits retail theft to a felony charge.

Democrats have eviscerated California’s landmark “Three Strikes” law, passed in 1994. The Legislative Analyst’s Office explains:

In 1994, California legislators and voters approved a major change in the state’s criminal sentencing law, (commonly known as Three Strikes and You’re Out). The law was enacted as Chapter 12, Statutes of 1994 (AB 971, Jones) by the Legislature and by the electorate in Proposition 184. As its name suggests, the law requires, among other things, a minimum sentence of 25 years to life for three-time repeat offenders with multiple prior serious or violent felony convictions. The Legislature and voters passed the Three Strikes law after several high profile murders committed by ex-felons raised concern that violent offenders were being released from prison only to commit new, often serious and violent, crimes in the community.

However, according to the LATimes, “Rivas dismissed proposals that would require changing Proposition 47, sending The Times a statement saying that ‘going to the ballot to address retail crime or theft is not necessary, because the Assembly’s bipartisan and comprehensive plan delivers real and urgent changes for Californians.’”

Yeah, right. Be wary when Democrats claim something they are pushing is “bipartisan” and “comprehensive.” Notably, the ballot initiative actually is bipartisan.

Proposition 47, was passed by tragically misinformed voters in 2014, and flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act” by then Attorney General Kamala Harris, which reduced a host of serious felonies to misdemeanors, including drug crimes, date rape, and all thefts under $950, even for repeat offenders who steal every day.

Prop. 47 also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removed law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration.

The commensurate escalation of crime throughout California is stunning, and especially serial theft. There is no coincidence that during this same time period, the exponential escalation of homeless vagrants and drug addicts on the streets occurred.

“The Assembly bill package has support from progressive groups that back California’s criminal justice reforms,” which tells you that some of the bills aren’t worth a damn or don’t go far enough. It is also notable that Democrats have had 10 years to address the burgeoning serial theft, drug crimes and resulting homeless.

Assembly Democrats even created the Select Committee on Retail Theft. But California doesn’t need a legislative committee “to identify policy solutions to this ongoing crisis.”

Instead, they killed bill after bill authored by Republicans in ensuing 10 years. And, they waited until the Fix 47 ballot initiative looked as if it would make it to the ballot. They would rather keep Prop. 47 in tact, and create new laws – a demonstration if ever there was one that Democrats have no idea how to lead on any issue.

