Assemblyman Vince Fong makes U-turn, announces run for Kevin McCarthy’s Congress seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Assemblyman Vince Fong announced Monday morning that he is running to replace Kevin McCarthy’s seat in Congress after he said last week he would not seek a campaign.

The Central Valley Republican announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he’s looking to succeed McCarthy as the representative of California’s 20th District in Congress.

“It is my strong belief that the Central Valley must continue to be represented by proven, conservative leaders in Congress,” said Fong in a post. “In light of recent developments and in an attempt to unite our community in this critical moment in our nation’s history, I have decided to run for Congress in 2024. Let’s go!”

The reversal comes just hours after State Senator Shannon Grove said she would not run to fill the seat.

Fong was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from West High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s from Princeton University. For nearly a decade, he served as the district director to Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

