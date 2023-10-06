Bill to Ban Ballot Hand Counts Signed By Governor Newsom

By

Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Patrick Jones said they will be suing to block the bill if signed into law

A bill to end the manual hand count of ballots in elections with more than 1,000 voters was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, going into effect immediately after signing.

Assembly Bill 969, authored by Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz), will specifically prohibit an elections official from performing a manual vote count in a semifinal official canvass held on an established election date where there are more than 1,000 registered voters eligible to participate in that election, or in any contest held on a date other than an established election date, where there are more than 5,000 registered voters eligible to participate in that election. The bill will also now only allow an elections official to conduct a manual vote count for a semifinal official canvass in a precinct if the count is approved by the Secretary of State, with state approved machines being utilized to do all county in elections above the minimum voter threshold.

In addition, AB 969 is an emergency statute, meaning that it went into effect immediately upon being signed into law.

Assemblywoman Pellerin’s bill is in response to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors voting earlier this year to do away with machine counting and instead move back to hand ballots. The decision was divisive, passing 3-2 in March. Supporters cited cyber threats as the major reason for wanting to return to hand counting, to avoid any possible electronic miscounts or cheating. However opponents fought back that hand counting would be even more prone to error and at risk of possible cheating, as well as being more expensive. The fight in Shasta County has been ongoing for months, all the while with AB 969 advancing through the legislature and threatening to make a state law on it.

AB 969 largely passed on party lines throughout the year. In April, the bill managed to pass in the Assembly 62-9 with 9 abstaining; the Senate vote in early September came in with a similar with a 31-6 with 3 abstentions vote. Due to multiple amendments since May, the bill was then sent back to the Assembly last month for a final Assembly vote, where it passed 62-14 with 4 abstentions.

“The bill, if it becomes law, would make it very clear in our elections code that counties are to use state-certified, federally qualified voting systems for tabulating their voting results,” said Pellerin following the final Assembly vote. “We are definitely going to be reaching out to our supporters, getting letters to him, that we experienced a rogue board of supervisors that attempted to derail elections and that is something we can’t tolerate and accept in the state of California.”

With Newsom not indicating which way he would go, many Shasta County officials attempted to dissuade Governor Newsom from signing AB 969. Some, such as Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Patrick Jones, went so far as to say that they will be suing to block the bill if signed into law. Despite this, Newsom signed the bill it into law Wednesday.

Following the signing, Jones added that Shasta County would continue on with hand counted ballots until at least the 2024 primary election.

“I’ve asked legal counsel to weigh in on this. And I believe that it does not affect Shasta County,” said Jones. “We already made that decision to get away from machines in January and February. We have been waiting this entire time for the Secretary of State, which she said she would approve a hand tabulation plan. She has yet to do so. So she’s simply dragging her feet on this. But we have already made our decision. And a majority of the board has already spoken.”

“Filing a lawsuit may not even be necessary anymore. As far as I’m concerned, we push forward. The state may want to sue us.”

Experts told the Globe on Wednesday that a lawsuit blocking the now-law could be expected soon.

