BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rules unanimously for Trump in Colorado ballot disqualification dispute

Supreme Court decision to affect more than 30 states that have considered challenges to remove Trump from 2024 ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court sided unanimously with former President Trump in his challenge to the state of Colorado's attempt to kick him off the 2024 primary ballot.
All nine justices ruled in favor of Trump in the case, which will impact the status of efforts in several other states to remove the likely GOP nominee from their respective ballots.
The court considered for the first time the meaning and reach of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office again. Challenges have been filed to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot in over 30 states.
“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the Court wrote.
Comments
Awe…..some sanity and HOPE for the USA!!!
Thank You all 9 justices!
I’ll bet the long knives will be out on this one.
I have not read the decision but I am willing to say the 3 leftest judges will have found a way to state while the Constitution makes it clear there has to be a way of changing this. (after all the original Confederation of States had this type of junk and the current constitution was crafted to solve many of these issues of submission to Federal Constitution)
How much longer are the voters going to allow this type of junk because some Socialist is willing to take money and effort and hand it out? The Border Wall issue can be changed with the same action dumb dumb Biden did by cancelling Trump policies.
The Democrats have become spoiled children who demand, want everyone else to pay for their mistakes and failures.
Get a pair and start looking at reality.