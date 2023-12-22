CA Lieutenant Gov. Aims to Destroy Democracy to ‘Save It’ – Wants Trump’s Name off Ballot

By

‘She’s running for Governor so she does exactly what the radicals tell her to do’

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis (D) is terribly proud of herself for sending a letter “urging” California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber (D) “to explore every legal option to remove former President Trump from CA’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.”

Kounalakis, who announced in April she is running for California Governor, is calling for destroying Democracy by removing Donald Trump’s name from the ballot, so she and those on the left can claim to “save it” from boogeyman Trump.

“This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy,” Kounalakis claims.

“…this is not a matter of political gamesmanship. This is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy,” according to Kounalakis.

Many Constitutional scholars and attorneys weighed in – including legal scholar Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax:

“The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from next year’s presidential ballot ‘is so anti-democratic,’ constitutional expert and legal scholar Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Wednesday.”

“The court’s 4-3 decision Tuesday made Trump the first presidential candidate in U.S. history to be deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the U.S. Constitution that bars officials who have engaged in ‘insurrection or rebellion’ from holding office.”

“In the 60 years I’ve been practicing and teaching law, I’ve never seen a decision that’s so anti-democratic and so unconstitutional; it is absurd,” Dershowitz said. “The idea that the 14th Amendment was supposed to substitute for the impeachment provision, carefully drafted by the framers, is wrong.”

In a NY Post article, George Washington University Attorney Jonathan Turley said, “The Colorado decision should be unanimously overturned.” Turley said the Colorado decision to bar Donald Trump from the ballot “is wrong on the history and the language of the 14th Amendment – Dead wrong.”

Twitter/X was all atwitter with responses – most of which eviscerated the California Lieutenant Governor.

The favorite of the Globe, was former Ambassador to Germany and Trump Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell’s response:

“Eleni attacks our Democracy because the Progressive Left tells her to do it. She’s running for Governor so she does exactly what the radicals tell her to do. She doesn’t have the backbone or the intellect to say NO to them. They control her. She thinks this move will help her in a primary but she looks like a clown…again.”

https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1737559129261318203&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fcaliforniaglobe.com%2Ffl%2Fca-lieutenant-gov-aims-to-destroy-democracy-to-save-it%2F&sessionId=ce2ea12aba9c2260b776d3a4c0c49d319c248d12&theme=light&widgetsVersion=2615f7e52b7e0%3A1702314776716&width=550px

To Grenell’s response was this reply by another Richard:

“Donald Trump was never charged with insurrection because Merrick Garland’s DOJ knew it couldn’t win that case. Liberals think “Trump is an insurrectionist” because their bullshit echo chambers are repeating it all day.”

Replying to Kounalakis’s Tweet was this insightful reply:

“Eleni Koinalakis is just proving President Trump was right about how rigged the system is and how Democrats will cheat at every opportunity they have. She’s also helping make Trump even more popular. Trying to remove Trump from ballots is dumb. Eleni is not a smart person.”

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe