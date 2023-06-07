CA Senate LGBTQ Recognition Ceremony Honored Drag Nun, Trans People

By

The ceremony quickly devolved into LGBTQ sufferer month

The California Senate held a LGBTQ recognition ceremony Monday. One of the most notorious honorees was Sister Roma from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence group, recently embroiled in controversy with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers invited The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to receive an award in an on-field ceremony at Pride Night. When that did not sit well with many – especially Catholics – the Dodgers disinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but then reinvited them, resulting in the pro-baseball team earning the title, “Bud Light of Baseball,” the Globe reported.

The Democrats in the Senate said this event was in honor of LGBTQ month, coordinated with Senate Resolution 33 by Sen. Susan Eggman (D-Stockton), proclaiming June 2023 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month.

But rather than sticking to celebrating the accomplishments of the honorees, Senators offered floor speeches devolving the ceremony into LGBTQ sufferer month. Many Democrat Senators claimed that the LGBTQ community is unsafe, has no freedoms, live in danger, are victims, and are harmed… because of right wing extremists.

Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) said right wing extremists are “trying to undo LGBTQ rights.”

Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) said “rising homophobia and transphobia coincides with antisemitism and white supremacy.” That was a head-scratcher.

Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) claimed parents at her daughter’s elementary school who protested “Trans Day of Visibility” were bigoted, and that a trans friend told her “You have no idea what it is like to have your rights stripped away.” What rights? Sen. Gonzalez did not elaborate.

Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) talked forever about the PRIDE Parade in Santa Cruz Sunday, and how “it was a proud day because we had PRIDE.” He called himself a “trailblazer” for being brave for participating in PRIDE parades for 43 years.

Sen. Aisha Wahab (D-Hayward) said gay and trans people are a part of everyone’s community, and the community must speak up (on their behalf). “If not, you have the Pulse nightclub.”

Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) again blamed “right wing extremists” and “bigoted extremists” for tearing down Target displays [over the girls bathing suits for trans kids with a “tuck-friendly” pouch for male genitalia]. Yes, those parents who now refuse to shop at Target are real extremists.

Sen. Wiener said the “political attacks actually harm the lives of real human beings. Real people are harmed because of executive orders.”

“These are families just trying to raise their kids,” he said, and spoke of “the violence that always flows from this hateful rhetoric.”

The Globe has had this conversation with gay friends and colleagues who say they don’t participate in the LGBTQ activism, and really are “families just trying to raise our kids.” Many bristle at how politicized the left (and media) has made of being gay, and are equally frustrated with the trans community being conflated with LGBTQ – most say transgender persons are a whole different community.

Toward the end of the ceremony, Sen. Eggman help up a pink triangle with the message “Resist and Persist” on it, and said every Senator received on at their desks. She said the pink triangle represents the LGBTQ people killed during the Holocaust. She did not address that LGBTQ people are killed by certain cultures. According to Human Dignity Trust, “12 countries have jurisdictions in which the death penalty is imposed or at least a possibility for private, consensual same-sex sexual activity. At least 6 of these implement the death penalty – Iran, Northern Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Yemen – and the death penalty is a legal possibility in Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar and UAE.”

Senate Resolution 33 was passed 31-0, with Republicans not voting, except for Sen. Rosalicie Ochoa-Bogh, who supported the resolution.

