California Democrats Pushing for Legalized Racial Discrimination on Ballot – AGAIN

Could ACA 7 run afoul of the June Supreme Court ruling that banned affirmative action in higher education?

Even after badly losing a 2020 referendum to bring back racial preferences, the professional class of race hustlers are back again – with a constitutional amendment.

Proposition 16 would have overturned California’s ban on Affirmative Action – the preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, and public contracting.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 7 by Assemblyman Corey Jackson (D-Riverside) already passed the Assembly 62-18, and is in the Senate awaiting committee hearings.

If passed by by the California Senate, ACA 7 will be on ballot as an amendment to the existing constitutional language of Proposition 209, which banned racial preferences in education and hiring… but it’s not as if the state or higher education actually honored Prop. 209…

Assemblyman Jackson claims, “Since its passing in 1996, Proposition 209 has served as a barrier toward implementing potential programs to assist vulnerable communities who have intentionally been neglected and left behind for over 400 years. This unjust law has substantially limited the state’s ability to address disparities in business contracting, education, housing, wealth, employment, and healthcare, which are deeply embedded in laws, policies, and institutions that perpetuate racial inequalities.”

Ironically perhaps, Prop. 209 is based on the exact language of the 1964 U.S. Civil Right Act.

In June, the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling against using affirmative action in the college admissions process. California passed its own Civil Rights Initiative, Proposition 209, in 1996, passed by voters 55% to 45%, which said that the state cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, and public contracting.

Assemblyman Jackson is pro-reparations, and notably, the California Reparations Committee Reparations report released earlier this year calls for the repeal of Proposition 209, which Jackson says “is a substantial obstacle to remedying systemic racism in California.”

The Globe spoke with Gail Heriot, Chair woman of the No on ACA 7 campaign and Professor of Law at the University of San Diego. She said the new attempt to overturn Prop. 209 “is trickier” because “instead of attempting an outright repeal, it creates a procedure under which the governor can make ‘exceptions.’”

“ACA-7 is all about asking voters to pre-approve whatever exceptions to Proposition 209 that Governor Newsom or some unknown future governor decides to make,” said Heriot. “I am confident that if it makes the ballot and voters understand it, they will reject it. The state Senate should stop it before it gets that far.”

The No on ACA 7 website gives the background:

“No on ACA 7” is a ballot measure committee organized for the purpose of defeating Assembly Constitutional Amendment No. 7, a discriminatory and unconstitutional proposal that would erode and effectively repeal the California Constitution, Article I, section 31 (a). The constitutional provision states the following:

“The State shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

First codified via the successful passage of Proposition 209, which was approved by 54.55% of California voters in November 1996. In 2020, opponents of Prop. 209 tried to repeal it via Proposition 16, placed on the ballot through the State Legislature. This time, 57.23% of the California electorate, more progressive and diverse than in 1996, voted to keep Prop. 209 in place.

Some have said that ACA 7 could run afoul of the June Supreme Court ruling that banned affirmative action in higher education. But because the ruling was limited to college admissions, the answer is probably not.

As for those “exceptions” ACA 7 will allow the governor, Assemblyman Jackson notes:

ACA 7 will allow the Governor to issue waivers to public entities that wish to use state funds for evidence-based or research-informed and culturally specific programs to increase life expectancy, improve educational outcomes, and lift specific ethnic groups and marginalized genders out of poverty.

As the Globe reported in September:

In other words discrimination is permissible if an academic somewhere says it is doing good.

ACA 7 says that the “State may use state moneys to fund research-based, or research-informed, and culturally specific programs in any industry, including, but not limited to, public employment, public education, and public contracting, if those programs are established or otherwise implemented by the State for purposes of increasing the life expectancy of, improving educational outcomes for, or lifting out of poverty specific groups based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, or marginalized genders, sexes, or sexual orientations.”

The discriminatory programs would have to be approved by the governor.

