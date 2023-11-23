California Democrats start competing to succeed Gavin Newsom. Party leaders aren’t excited yet

By

California Democrats have lots to deal with as they head into 2024 — an open U.S. Senate seat, deep divisions over the Israel-Hamas war, a debate over reparations for Black residents. All of those issues — most notably protests over the war — dominated the party’s weekend Endorsing Convention in Sacramento.

But in the background, a handful of hopefuls were eyeing 2026, laying the groundwork to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. Most voters have yet to focus on the 2024 presidential election, much less who will succeed the two-term governor.

But running a statewide campaign in one of the country’s most expensive media markets means candidates must start raising money and courting supporters years before their names appear on California ballots. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former Controller Betty Yee announced their bids for governor earlier in the year. Attorney General Rob Bonta and outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins have publicly stated they are seriously considering campaigns of their own. Atkins told the Associated Press about her interest just days before the convention.

CONVENTION CAMPAIGNING

Atkins, Kounalakis and Thurmond all used the convention as an opportunity to showcase themselves for party activists. Kounalakis — who announced her candidacy in April, less than four months after Newsom took the oath for his second term — hosted a welcome reception on Friday night.

She took photos with supporters, chatted with young Democrats and used the occasion to remember the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose 1992 election marked Kounalakis’s first foray into politics. “In many ways, our party and our progressive values and the things that we fight for, they’ve hit a point where they sort of passed by Dianne’s platform that she originally ran on,” Kounalakis said. “And we know that. But I truly hope that she will be remembered for some of these incredible things she did — breaking glass ceilings in an entirely man’s world again and again.” Atkins circulated through various events on Friday, including her own “Party for Progress,” which she hosted with Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas. The legislative leaders packed the Park Ultra Lounge, where Atkins kept the focus on 2024 as her fellow lawmakers enjoyed drinks and appetizers.

“Every year we say the stakes are high and elections and races are important, but this next year, I think our democracy is at stake,” she told the crowd. “And that overrides everything else, because the foundation of who we are as a people in this country and in this state is built on democratic principles and democracy.” Outside the party, Atkins said she is considering a run for governor because she loves her work and has “more to offer” as a public servant once she terms out of the Legislature next year. “Governors work with legislators to get things done,” she said. “I’ve done the policy work, I’ve done the budget work. And it really is a unique experience to be able to work with those different parties — the speaker, the pro tem, the governor. I feel like I’ve got experience with each. And for me, experience matters.” The next day, Atkins released a campaign ad-style video with her personal story and messages from party notables, including Planned Parenthood Action California CEO Jodi Hicks and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

WINNING OVER DELEGATES

Ahead of the convention, Thurmond’s campaign sent out an email touting his appearance at a July Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting, where he spoke against a now-halted policy forcing employees to out transgender students to their parents. Security officers ejected Thurmond from the meeting, which he highlighted in his message. “As governor, I’ll go toe to toe with this growing extremism and fight for a California where everyone can live freely and safely,” the email said. Thurmond faces an uphill battle when it comes to fundraising. Kounalakis, Atkins and Bonta had millions of dollars in various campaign accounts as of the last filing period this summer, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Thurmond had closer to hundreds of thousands of dollars in his campaign accounts as of early November. The superintendent made the most of the weekend. He addressed the convention floor on Saturday and maintained a campaign booth in the exhibit hall. “The response of delegates to my candidacy has been so positive and so encouraging,” Thurmond said. “I can’t get anywhere without being stopped by delegates who say, ‘We support you.

Please run, make our state better.’” When asked what distinguishes him from the rest of the growing field, the superintendent had a response similar to the one Atkins shared. “For me, this always comes down to experience,” Thurmond said. “I’ve been elected for 15 years at every level of government: city council, school board, state Assembly and two times the state superintendent. And then 20 years working in the nonprofit sector building housing for homeless youth, building affordable housing.” PARTY

LEADERS UNDECIDED

Some Democrats are not seeing a lot to get enthusiastic about at this point in the race. Gubernatorial candidates may be ready to make their case to voters, but party leaders are focused on the 2024 elections and other pressing issues. “Right now, the truth is, I’m not over-the-top excited about anyone,” said Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, chair of the California Democratic Party Progressive Caucus.

She wants to see more from candidates before she can back someone for governor. “For me to get behind a candidate, I would want them to demand a cease-fire and an end to all killing,” she said. “I would want them to come on strong for single-payer health care, for not taking corporate money. Those are the kind of candidates I’m going to get behind.” Kendra Lewis, chair of the California Democratic Black Caucus, said Black voters are currently focused on the Senate race and U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee’s candidacy.

The push for reparations is also important to Black Californians, Lewis said. The state’s reparations task force completed its work during the summer, and the Legislature will consider its recommendations and potential action starting in January. “The next governor is someone we’re going to have to talk to about continuing the reparations work,” Lewis said. “That can’t just die.” The caucus was unable to hold its scheduled meeting on Saturday night after protesters shut down the convention. Typically, those gatherings are where candidates seek support, Lewis said. Without those conversations, she was not quite ready to get behind anyone.

