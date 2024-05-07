California home insurance crisis: These are the major insurers still offering policies

By

Numerous Californians have lost their home insurance over the past few years as some of the state’s largest insurers have cut back.

Photo by Ross Stone on Unsplash

Some insurers have limited where they will write new policies, and others have stopped writing new policies altogether. While most of the state’s 10 largest insurers say they are still offering new policies and renewing existing ones, there are key exceptions.

Together, the top 10 insurers represented just over half of the total California property and casualty insurance market in 2022, according to the latest available data from the California Department of Insurance.

Here’s what to know about the top 10 home insurers in California:

No. 1 State Farm

State Farm, California’s largest property and casualty insurer with an 8.7% market share, hasn’t offered new home policies since May 2023. The company said wildfire risk, construction costs and pricey premiums for reinsurance (insurance for insurers, which cannot be factored into rates in California) motivated the decision.

The company has continued to renew most, but not all, of its existing policies, though prices are rising. In March, State Farm rates rose an average of 20% across the state. Shortly after the rate increase took effect, State Farm announced it would not renew 72,000 policies — 30,000 homeowner and other personal property policies and 42,000 commercial property policies, a small fraction of its policies in the state.

