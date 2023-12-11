California’s Anti-Semitic Ethnic Studies Curriculum are a Manual for Future Left-Wing Activists

By

Designed to eliminate dissent, DEI and BDS set up the violence and hate we are seeing today

At what point do constitutional free speech protections cease to be protected? Yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is one threshold – but isn’t “yelling fire” taking place all across the country, on college campuses, in state Capitols, and even attire lighting ceremonies, as students tear down posters of Israeli hostages, and at marches where Jews are threatened, harassed, and assaulted?

What is fueling this is terribly close to home.

In an op ed titled “The Cruelty of the Ivy League,” Karina Mariana addresses this:

“It turns out that now, the same priests of DEI morality, those who boast about inclusion and diversity, ask us to intersectionally contextualize before judging whether it is misconduct to celebrate a girl being raped with such violence that they manage to break her pelvis. The same people who called anyone who disagreed with progressive cultural hegemony a “Nazi” are incapable of calling those who burn a baby alive in an oven for being Jewish the same. Can Jews feel safe in the West if the highest levels of education encourage and cover up this epidemic of antisemitism? It is interesting to see how groups privileged by DEI norms and intersectionality opt to support a culture that, without the slightest doubt, would exterminate them. They hate the Jews more than they love their own safety.”

DEI curriculum fomented much of this hate

We’ve seen this creeping, social justice warrior, alt-left takeover of many of California public school districts and the curriculum, promoting so-called “unconscious bias” and “inclusivity” instruction, as well as intentionally anti-Caucasian, anti-male, anti-Christian, and anti-Jewish curriculum policies.

What has infiltrated California’s public school curriculum is DEI – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – and Critical Race Theory which says objectivity and meritocracy are racist measures of people. Critical Race Theory developed from Communism, and DEI has its roots in Marxism.

In December 2022 – just one year ago – I wrote about University policies which fail to protect Jewish students from Antisemitism. One year ago:

Today on college campuses we see Berkeley Law for Palestine, the Center for Chicanx and Latinx Academic Student Success, Animal rights clubs, Environmental Justice clubs, Queer Alliance clubs, Comics and Video clubs… NYU offers more than 300 active student clubs on campus open to all students from the Cheese Club to the Superhero Club. And UC Berkeley offers Furries at Berkeley, Anthropomorphic Animal Appreciation Association, a subculture interested in anthropomorphic animals which hopes to serve and portray the furry population on campus positively (people who dress as animals).

AMCHA Initiative released a new report which reveals school policies fail to address the predominant vehicle for antisemitism on campuses today, leaving Jewish students vulnerable and endangered.

Attacks on Jewish student identity doubled this year on campuses across the country, according to a new report by AMCHA Initiative.

AMCHA Initiative’s annual campus antisemitism report unearthed an insidious and never-before-exposed phenomenon taking root on college campuses: a pervasive and relentless assault on Jewish identity.

The AMCHA study investigated the nature, scope and trajectory of the threats to Jewish student identity on U.S. campuses, and it found a staggering doubling of such threats at 60% of schools most popular with Jewish students – again, this was one year ago. The threats uncovered in the report include attempts to dissociate Zionism from Judaism, pit Zionism against progressive values, accuse Zionist Jews of undue privilege, power and control, and purge Zionism and Zionists from campus life.

The BDS movement, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, is a Palestinian-led movement promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel. BDS paints Israel as vicious and evil, and says it should be discarded from American investments. It even calls for universities to divest from companies associated with Israel, and has perpetuated the growing anti-Semitism movement lurking on California college campuses.

The BDS movement set up the violence and hate we are seeing today, as did the DEI curriculum which replaced actual educational disciplines in many cases.

In 2016, a bipartisan California bill to end taxpayer support for the discriminatory anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement was shelved, as less forceful measures were preferred by legislative leadership.

Assembly Bill 1552 by then-Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach), would have prohibited state entities from contracting with parties that engage in commercial discrimination, and boycotts on the basis of national origin, and sought to end the practice of California supporting such discriminatory or anti-Semitic efforts.

“Rather than promoting peace, the BDS movement denies the right of the Jewish State to exist, regularly employing tactics designed to harm Israel,” said Allen in an exclusive interview.

Some Jewish scholars say the BDS movement is an outcome of the New Left’s dominance in American academia, especially Middle East Studies. “Many academic associations are moving ahead with efforts to impose full economic and academic boycotts of Israel, including barring their colleagues (who may not share their alacrity for anti-Zionism) from collaborating with Israeli scholars,” wrote A.J. Caschetta, a Shillman-Ginsburg fellow at the Middle East Forum and a senior lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“In California, considered ground zero for BDS anti-Semitism, state universities have the most episodes of anti-Semitism on American campuses. Some of the same college groups supporting a boycott of Israel refused to boycott ISIS,” I reported for Legal Insurrection. A few examples:

