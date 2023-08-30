Capitol Rally: Parental Rights Don’t End at California’s Classroom Doors

By

Three statewide ballot initiatives have been filed to secure parental rights, save girls’ sports, and protect children from sexual mutilation

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit Monday to immediately stop the Chino Valley Unified School District from “outing” transgender students to their parents. What is Bonta’s justification? He claims the policy “violates the California Constitution and state laws safeguarding civil rights, and has already caused and is threatening to cause LGBTQ+ students with further mental, emotional, psychological and potential physical harm.”

Bonta’s lawsuit is just the latest dubious attempt by California state officials to run roughshod over parental rights, as well as rejecting parents’ concerns for the health and welfare of their own children. Here is his video announcement – be sure to watch the entire press conference. It is noteworthy that Bonta prioritizes children’s desire “to be yourself, be who you are,” and “as their authentic selves,” over their adult parents’s concerns and authority.

If this was law when I was a kid, would my tomboy phase have teachers and school authorities whisk me away, unbeknownst to my parents, for counseling sessions convincing me that I really was a boy inside? I didn’t question my gender at age 11 – I just played a lot of sports and got into fights – something I grew out of fairly quickly.

Earlier this month, the Globe reported that AG Bonta opened an investigation into the Chino Valley Unified School District, which authorized notification to parents if a child starts to identify as a different gender. Bonta claims he “has a substantial interest in protecting the legal rights, physical safety, and mental health of children in California schools.”

There are California school districts which have secretly transitioned students without notifying their parents. With more and more cases of these secret transitioning cases, Assemblymen Bill Essayli (R-Corona) and James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) authored AB 1314 to legally solidify that a parent or guardian has the right to be notified in writing within 3 days from the date any teacher, counselor, or employee of the school becomes aware that a pupil is identifying at school as a gender that does not align with the child’s sex on their birth certificate. AB 1314 would have reaffirmed parental rights, but Democrats in the California Legislature killed the bill in the Assembly Education Committee by denying even a hearing on the proposed legislation. Specifically, Committee Chairman Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) refused to allow the bill to be heard.

This is now standard operating procedure in California under the Democrat Supermajority – policy bills and political ideology they oppose is denied the Legislative Committee process. And then they bring out the hammer – the Attorney General – to insure their policies are followed, even if these policies harm children and destroy families.

Many California elected School Boards have argued that parents have the right to know, and passed policies supporting parental rights.

ProtectKidsCA.com just announced today at a Capitol rally that three ballot initiatives have been filed with the Attorney General to:

Stop schools from keeping secrets from patents

Protect girls’ sports and spaces

Protect kids from sterilization and mutilation

Assemblyman Essayli spoke at the rally. “Who gets to raise the next generation of kids,” he asked. He added that government has no right to withhold the information that a child was struggling with gender dysphoria, from parents. He also noted that the overwhelming majority of kids do not go through with hormone sterilization or mutilating surgeries as they enter adulthood.

Chloe Cole, a 19-year-old “former trans kid” who testified in front of Congress last October about her horrid trans journey, “de-transitioned after undergoing years of puberty blockers and an irreversible double mastectomy at the age of 15,” Catholic News Agency reported. “Cole was just 11 years old when she was first exposed to gender ideology through online platforms.”

Cole told the crowd at Monday’s rally that doctors experimented on her, performing a mastectomy to remove her breasts. She also said Gavin Newsom laughed at the loss of her breasts. “It hurts.” Cole said the sexual transitioning of children needs to stop. “You don’t want your sons and daughters to end up like me,” Cole said. “I have to wear bandages on my chest so the skin grafting of my nipples don’t leak fluid and blood onto my clothes.”

