City College of S.F. president wants to allow noncitizen voting in board elections

Now that a state court has allowed noncitizen parents to vote in local school board elections, the president of the San Francisco City College Board of Trustees wants to establish voting rights in board elections for non-U.S. citizens 18 and older who attend any of the college’s eight campuses.

“It’s important that we enfranchise all of our students so that they have a voice in the process. This will allow them to be invested in their education,” said Alan Wong.

The resolution, which he plans to introduce at Thursday’s college board meeting, says voting rights “could increase student involvement, achievement and investment” in CCSF and would encourage students to “enroll in more classes, earn higher grades and complete college programs.”

But the state’s 1st District Court of Appeal overruled Ulmer this past August and said the “may vote” language does not restrict the authority of state and local governments — particularly charter cities like San Francisco, which have substantial self-governing authority — to expand voting rights.

“The history of home rule in the California Constitution demonstrates an intent to confer broad authority on charter cities over municipal affairs,” Justice Mark Simons wrote in the 3-0 ruling.

Lacy’s group, which filed the suit, did not appeal the ruling, which is now binding on all state trial courts. Lacy said he is working instead on a challenge in federal court to a measure on the ballot in Santa Ana next November that would allow noncitizens to vote in all local elections.

