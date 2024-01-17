Coldhearted? In frigid Iowa, DeSantis, Haley bash California

By

GOP candidates can’t stop talking about the Golden State. Biden, it appears, is not a motivating ‘villain.’

DES MOINES — Despite the Iowa caucuses taking place 1,700 miles from California — and the temperature being much colder — the Golden State, its elected leaders and its policies were a constant target in the lead-up to the nation’s first presidential nominating contest Monday.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) could be a “hedge fund maven,” given how much money she has made in the stock market while in office, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Iowans. He accused his GOP rival Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador, of telling more lies and being “more liberal than Gavin Newsom.”

Haley, meanwhile, said she is as afraid of a Kamala Harris presidency as she is of another term for former President Trump.

Bashing California, one of the most liberal states, is a grand tradition in the GOP. But Republican presidential candidates may be taunting the state and its politicians more this cycle because they are a better target than President Biden.

“Biden isn’t as motivating a villain as other Democrats might be,” said Dan Schnur, a politics professor at USC, UC Berkeley and Pepperdine. “So the Republican candidates are essentially running a negative campaign against California.”

As proof, Schnur pointed to DeSantis’ attack on Haley during a debate last week.

“The very worst thing Ron DeSantis could think of to say about Nikki Haley during the debate was that she might be more liberal than Gavin Newsom,” he said. “For an Iowa Republican — or any Republican, for that matter — that’s an absolutely terrifying concept.”

California was once a Republican stronghold, launching the political careers of Presidents Nixon and Reagan. But conservative attacks on the state have ramped up in the decades since Reagan left office.

In 2002, former President George H.W. Bush apologized for referring to American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh as “some misguided Marin County hot-tubber.” By 2012, California was the most disliked state, according to a survey of Americans by Public Policy Polling. About 44% of those surveyed said they viewed the state unfavorably.

Today, GOP fundraising appeals bleat about California residents — especially Hollywood celebrities and tech billionaires — fueling Democratic campaigns, despite the fact that the state also provides an outsize amount of political donations to Republican candidates.

This electoral cycle, DeSantis compared Haley to Newsom, whom he debated in November, at a CNN face-off last week in Des Moines. The Florida governor brought up Pelosi while lamenting the lack of rules on members of Congress during a campaign stop at Jethro’s BBQ in Ames.

“I just think we have a problem with Congress. … They’re almost detached from the people. They live under different rules,” DeSantis said, adding that he has not traded stocks since being elected. “They make a killing in the market … and I don’t think the congressmen should be able to be doing the stock trades. I think we need to reform that.”

Haley invoked Harris, the vice president and former U.S. senator and state attorney general, as she discussed why she believes Trump should not be reelected president.

“Y’all know it, chaos follows him. And we can’t be a country in disarray and have a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos, because we won’t survive it,” she told supporters in Ankeny. “You don’t defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. And the other thing we need to think about: We can never afford a President Kamala Harris.”

