Conservative Group Drops Challenge to S.F., Oakland Laws Allowing Noncitizen Voting in School Board Races

A court ruling allowing noncitizen parents in San Francisco to vote in local school board elections became final Tuesday when the leader of a conservative nonprofit said he wouldn’t appeal it.

The state’s First District Court of Appeal ruled in August that a ballot measure approved by San Francisco voters in 2016, the first of its kind in the state, did not violate a long-standing provision of the California Constitution that says U.S. citizens aged 18 and older “may vote” but is silent about noncitizens. The ruling reversed a Superior Court judge’s 2022 decision and also applies to Oakland, whose voters have authorized the City Council to approve noncitizen voting in school elections.

The United States Justice Foundation, which challenged both local measures, could have appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. But the group’s founder, attorney James Lacy, said Tuesday an appeal would be pointless because the state courts, in his view, are dominated by liberal Democrats.

“We think it is unlikely we can receive a fair review of our Superior Court victory by further using limited resources to another appeal in an overtly liberal California Court of Appeals system, which has been dominated 100% by Democratic appointments for the last 13 years,” Lacy said by email.

He said his group would sue any other California city that authorizes voting by noncitizens, most likely in federal court, “where we think we will not be met by such one-sided opposition at the appellate level.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears appeals from federal court rulings in California and eight other Western states, has a majority of Democratic appointees. But its rulings can be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, six of whose nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents.

Lacy’s argument — that the state Constitution’s declaration that U.S. citizens “may vote” barred noncitizens from voting — was endorsed in July 2022 by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer. But the appeals court ruled Aug. 8 that the constitutional language did not prohibit state or local governments — particularly charter cities like San Francisco, which have substantial powers of self-government — from expanding voting rights.

“(T)he history of home rule in the California Constitution demonstrates an intent to confer broad authority on charter cities over municipal affairs,” Justice Mark Simons wrote in the 3-0 ruling. “(I)t makes sense to confer on charter cities the authority to expand the electorate where, as here, the city’s voters determine that doing so would better serve local needs.”

Simons, an appointee of former Gov. Gray Davis, said San Francisco voters “could reasonably find that extending the franchise to noncitizen parents or guardians of school-age children will increase parental involvement in schools, which will in turn improve educational outcomes.”

He also noted that an amendment to the state Constitution approved by the voters in 1926 prohibited the Legislature from granting voting rights to any noncitizens, such as Chinese immigrants, who were then ineligible to become U.S. citizens. The federal government repealed the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1943, and California voters scrapped their 1926 amendment in 1972.

“If the Constitution already prohibited the Legislature from enfranchising any noncitizens, there would have been no reason for the voters to adopt such language” in 1926, Simons wrote.

California’s 125 charter cities also include Oakland, where 66% of the voters approved a measure last November allowing the City Council to extend voting rights to parents or guardians of school-age children in school board elections.

The San Francisco measure was approved by 54% of the city’s voters in 2016 and took effect in 2018. It was allowed to remain in effect, under standard court procedures, while the city appealed Ulmer’s ruling.

