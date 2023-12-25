Coupal: Santa Jarvis’ naughty and nice list

By

It’s Christmastime and that can only mean one thing, it’s time for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association naughty and nice list. We made a list. We checked it twice. Time to find out who’s naughty and nice to California taxpayers this year. Santa Jarvis has come to town!

First, here’s who’s made our nice list. This one may come as a surprise, but capitol media is on the nice list for being reasonably critical of the powers that be.

The Democratic supermajority has no fear … except maybe of bad press. As we mentioned in a recent column, media scrutiny caused Legislative Democrats to reverse themselves on a number of crime bills this year, and the embarrassment over Mia Bonta presiding over the budget of the Attorney General, who also happens to be her husband, got her removed from the committee.

The capitol media were also fair in their reporting on ACA 1 and ACA 13 by not letting Legislative Democrats control the narrative and make it anything other than what it is, an effort to make it easier to raise taxes.

Many in capitol media are doing a good job, but special recognition goes to Ashley Zavala, Emily Hoeven, Alexei Koseff, Katie Grimes, and Jeremy White for their reporting and, of course, the ever reliable truth teller Dan Walters.

Speaking of ACA 1 and ACA 13, the Legislators who voted no – despite intense pressure from the spending lobby – are on the nice list.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1 is a direct attack on Proposition 13 that would decrease taxpayer protections by eliminating the two-thirds vote of the electorate required to pass local special taxes. If this measure is enacted, local taxes for “infrastructure” – defined so broadly as to be meaningless – could pass with just 55% of the vote instead of the 66.67% margin as required by Proposition 13. Taxes to pay for public housing would also pass with the lower vote requirement.

ACA 13 is a devious attempt to prevent taxpayers from protecting Prop. 13. It aims to derail the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act (TPA), an initiative constitutional amendment that has already qualified for the November 2024 ballot. TPA restores Proposition 13 protections that have been eroded by the courts and it is supported by a large coalition of taxpayer, business, and property rights organizations.

Those legislators earning a spot on the nice list are Megan Dahle, James Gallagher, Joe Patterson, Josh Hoover, Jim Patterson, Juan Alanis, Vince Fong, Devon Mathis, Bill Essayli, Tri Ta, Kate Sanchez, Diane Dixon, Brian Dahle, Marie Alvarado-Gil, Roger Niello, Shannon Grove, Scott Wilk, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, Kelly Seyarto, Janet Nguyen, and Brian Jones.

Finally, a nice list honorable mention is the City of Lodi. They weren’t as forthcoming as they should have been about their error, but Lodi did a good thing retracting its non-voter approved business tax and setting up a refund process.

As for the naughty list, how much time do you have? Naturally, the lawmakers that voted for ACA 1 and ACA 13 deserve a lump of coal in their stocking. They are Jim Wood, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Kevin McCarty, Stephanie Nguyen, Lori Wilson, Damon Connolly, Buffy Wicks, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Matt Haney, Mia Bonta, Phil Ting, Liz Ortega, Diane Papan, Marc Berman, Alex Lee, Ash Kalra, Evan Low, Gail Pellerin, Robert Rivas, Dawn Addis, Joaquin Arambula, Eduardo Garcia, Gregg Hart, Steve Bennett, Juan Carrillo, Chris Holden, Jacqui Irwin, Luz Rivas, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Blanca Rubio, Mike Fong, Eloise Reyes, Rick Zbur, Wendy Carrillo, Freddie Rodriguez, Miguel Santiago, Isaac Bryan, Lisa Calderon, Reggie Jones-Sawyer, Corey Jackson, Tina McKinnor, Anthony Rendon, Blanca Pacheco, Mike Gipson, Al Muratsuchi, Josh Lowenthal, Tasha Boerner, Chris Ward, Akilah Weber, David Alvarez, Mike McGuire, Bill Dodd, Susan Eggman, Steve Glazer, Angelique Ashby, Nancy Skinner, Aisha Wahab, Scott Wiener, Josh Becker, Anna Caballero, Dave Cortese, John Laird, Steve Padilla, Monique Limón, Caroline Menjivar, Susan Rubio, Benjamin Allen, Anthony Portantino, María Elena Durazo, Henry Stern, Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Richard Roth, Lena Gonzalez, Tom Umberg, Steven Bradford, Catherine Blakespear, and Toni Atkins.

