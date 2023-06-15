Curren Price Stepping Down as LA City Council President Pro Tem After Corruption Allegations

By

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price is stepping down from his position as President Pro Tem, but not necessarily resigning from the City Council. The announcement comes just moments after it was announced that Price is being charged with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

In a statement released by Los Angeles County DA George Gascón, Price allegedly pulled more than $33,000 in city money for medical benefits for his now-wife while he was married to another woman. In addition, Curren allegedly took a financial interest in projects that he voted on, Gascón said.

Price said he is stepping down from all committed assignments. Despite the announcement to step down, Price DID NOT explicitly say he is leaving the City Council all together. He also DID NOT explicitly say he’s leaving his seat as City Councilman, meaning his time with the City Hall is not necessarily coming to an end.

Price issued the following letter to announce his resignation:

