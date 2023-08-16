Ex-Chapman Law Dean John Eastman, Who Advised Former President Donald Trump, Indicted on 9 counts

Ex-Chapman Law dean John Eastman, the architect of a plan to keep former President Donald Trump in office, was indicted along with Trump and 17 others in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday, Aug. 14.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Eastman was part of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act count of an indictment issued by a grand jury and presented by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The attorney was indicted on eight additional counts:
- Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer;
- Conspiracy To Commit Impersonating A Public Officer;
- Conspiracy To Commit Forgery In The First Degree;
- Conspiracy To Commit False Statements And Writings;
- Conspiracy To Commit Filing False Documents;
- Conspiracy To Commit Forgery In The First Degree;
- Conspiracy To Commit False Statements And Writings;
- Filing False Documents.
Willis said those indicted have until Aug. 25 to turn themselves in voluntarily.
Eastman was an unidentified, unindicted co-conspirator in a federal indictment against Trump issued by special counsel Jack Smith on Aug. 1. He clearly was one of the six who weren’t named based on specific quotes and actions attributed to co-conspirator 2 in the indictment.
He even acknowledged that the Southern California News Group put it all together in a post on his fundraising page for his legal defense.
“Lots of speculation swirling around today about whether I am one of the unindicted co-conspirators mentioned in the latest indictment handed down by the Biden administration against its most likely opponent in the next election, Donald Trump,” Eastman said in a post dated Aug. 2. “
Comments
I don’t think Trump is likely at all to be on the ballot for the next general election. They are going to try to ban him by means of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 and that will probably be successful in my layman’s opinion. I’ll be amazed if he appears on the primary ballot in California. When are people going to stop being blind to Trump’s stupidity? He gave the Dems a truly golden opportunity for no good reason to prosecute and convict him. Are we not tired of losing with Trump, yet?
UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
Are you hinting at Civil War II?
The problem with removing Trump from the ballot, is that MILLIONS of America First Patriots will still write in his name. In California, you can only write in a candidate in the primary, not the general election.
So, if you write in “Donald Trump” on a California ballot, that invalidates the entire ballot. That means all the down ballot Republican candidates don’t get your vote.
I am not sure it matters much in California due to all the anticipated fraud.
CA voters are screwed if they’re not Socialists.
It’s why so many have left this state and are continuing to do so.
I wonder when the Never Trumper rings will leave the Republican party. You luck the boots of ppl like Bush & Cheney, get behind US acts of terror perpetuated on foreign lands for fun & profit, support non-constitutional limits on US citizens such as Patriot Act & censorship, act as a third leg for the three tier justice system, and debase GREAT ppl like President Trump who got us out of wars, secured our borders and reduced tax payer funding of foreign peace keeping. You’re ridiculous and need to wake up. No wonder OC is blue now 🤦
What are you thinking?
Where are your priorities?
LMAO!
Another victim of the lying, slimy, deceitful and childish political games of the Dem/Socialists.
We’re on to them. They will FAIL in spectacular fashion.