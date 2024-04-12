Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman, California bar clash over law license status

By

April 11 (Reuters) – California state bar prosecutors have asked a judge to reject a bid by John Eastman, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, to restore his ability to practice law as the state’s ethics case against him moves forward.

Eastman was recommended for disbarment last month after a judge found his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Trump’s behalf violated attorney conduct rules. That decision by State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland automatically deactivated Eastman’s law license until the California Supreme Court decides whether to adopt or reject the recommendation.

Eastman last week urged Roland to pause the impact of her order on his license, calling it “highly prejudicial.” He argued that he needs the income from his legal practice to maintain his own legal defense in Fulton County, Georgia, where he is fighting criminal charges over his efforts to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in the state.

California bar prosecutors pushed back in a Wednesday filing, opens new tab, arguing there is no exception to the rule that “involuntary inactive enrollment is mandatory following a disbarment recommendation,” despite Eastman’s pending appeal in the ethics case.

A lawyer for Eastman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A state bar spokesperson declined to comment.

Eastman, who has pleaded not guilty in the Georgia case and defended his conduct as an attorney, said in his filing last week that he has incurred more than $1 million in criminal defense costs, and expects to pay more than $3 million before that case ends.

State bar prosecutors said Roland’s ruling recommending Eastman’s disbarment showed that the former Trump lawyer has “demonstrated a willingness to misrepresent facts, violate the law, and pursue frivolous claims on behalf of clients.”

A former law professor at Chapman University in California, Eastman drafted legal memos suggesting then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to accept electoral votes from several swing states when Congress convened to certify the 2020 vote count. Pence rebuffed his arguments, saying he did not have legal authority to do so under the Constitution.

Trump was also represented by Eastman in a long-shot lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court that sought to invalidate votes in four states where the Republican former president had falsely claimed evidence of widespread voter fraud.

