Former baseball star Garvey faces Democratic Rep. Schiff, and long odds, for California Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey secured a U.S. Senate showdown with Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on a shoestring budget and with a wispy campaign schedule, but he now faces a daunting question: What's next?
Garvey, a perennial All-Star who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, expressed optimism about the campaign to come for the seat once occupied by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Still, heavily Democratic California hasn’t elected a GOP Senate candidate since 1988, a year after Garvey retired from baseball. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a 2-to-1 margin, and Democrats hold every statewide office and dominate the Legislature and congressional delegation.
“They say in the general election that we’re going to strike out,” Garvey, a first-time candidate, said of his doubters. “Know this: It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
It’s a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold.
Garvey was able to consolidate the Republican vote and sidestep two established Democratic House members, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, to gain one of two slots on the November ballot with Schiff. His first job will be raising money to operate in a state with some of the nation’s most expensive media markets, but he’s likely to find it a tough sell with donors inclined to spend their money in more competitive states, with control of the House and Senate on the line.
Comments
All any of the Socialist Left need to know is Shiffty is a criminal.
Shiffty with held documents that cleared President Trump. It has been proven by both the House and investigation by the Justice Dept. that hates Trump.
Most Democrats cannot handle the truth, they belong to a criminal enterprise called the donkey party.
Voting Dem? Why? Are you that insane?
Adam Schiff and the Democrat Party are thrilled that he will be running against Steve Garvey. Most political observers predict that Steve Garvey will lose to Adam Schiff. That’s why the big PAC money will not go to the Garvey campaign when there are more competitive races across the United States where the Republican candidate has a real chance of winning.
If you disagree and believe that Steve Garvey has chance of winning the senate seat, donate to the Garvey campaign since Schiff has plenty of money. Garvey has very little money in comparison.
Personally, I would have preferred to see Adam Schiff vs Katie Porter only because of the millions of dollars they would have been forced to spend over eight months while mudslinging each other. That would have taken money from down ballot races. That could have saved some Republican down ballot races.
This is a big set up for Garvey. Shiff will be the easy victor.
Corrupt supports Corrupt!!!!! The lobbyists will make sure Corrupt SHITTY will win!
This race proves how uninformed the average voter is in California. Garvey is a weak faulty candidate easy to marginalize – but Californians love their celebrities. And, the news team seems to like Garvey so far. He is new on the political scene so he is attracting interest. But he remains a deer in the headlights and has made no substantial political statements. He has benefited from Schiff linking him to Trump because of his hatred for Trump but it only strengthened Garvey because of the Trump turnout in the Primary.
Schiff, on the other hand, is well known for his despicable actions and has not lived in California for over 20 years, but Democrats don’t care about truth of accountability. If he makes Democrats mad enough they may stand back and not vote, and the vigorous turnout by Republicans who want Trump as our President may provide the coattails to boost Garvey into the senate – we can only hope.